Liberal throws huge fit in airport for being addressed with incorrect title

In the movie The Equalizer, Denzel Washington is explaining The Old Man and the Sea to a young woman who asks why the old man doesn't just cut the fish loose rather than let the shark eat it. Washington replies, "The old man gotta be a man. The fish gotta be a fish." Identity as destiny. Everybody's gotta be who he is and act in character, no matter what else may be going down. In this vein, a female Qantas passenger got all hot and bothered because the airline called for her as "Miss" rather than "Doctor." She used Twitter to spread the story about this "microaggression" and followed it up with a tweet saying her snit was "not about my ego."

At least this happened in the United Kingdom and not America. How embarrassing for the University of Exeter, where this doctor lectures, that now the whole world knows what whining babies fill the university's staff. Many women actually feel flattered at being addressed as "Miss" since it implies youth, which implies health and energy and good cheer and even beauty. Once again, a liberal shows how odd such people are, always calling attention to their own strangeness. They want a hug, a pat on the shoulder, a star stuck on their foreheads, some kind of reassurance that they're not, after all, the slowest kid in class or the last to be chosen for basketball. Imagine being married to such a woman. You wake up to start the day and, rather than a hearty "Good morning, wife!" or a cutesy "Toppa the marnin to ye, lass!," you have to say, "Good morning, doctor!" or she flies into a rage. Don't dare call her by her first name, either; she didn't spend eight years at university to be spoken to in such familiar terms. Yes, the Quantas person should have called for her as "doctor." But such things should be addressed quietly. That's how adults go about correcting others, to spare everyone embarrassment. This doctor, all full of herself and her achievements, doesn't see how ludicrous she looks saying it isn't about her ego when it's all about her ego. Richard Jack Rail lives and works in Phoenix. He can be reached at caktusjakk@gmail.com.