Kirsten Gillibrand won't confirm Kavanaugh, but confirms that she is an idiot

I confess that I have always found Senator Kirsten Gillibrand to be a vacuous politician, someone who blows with the wind, seeks shallow advantage, and lacks good judgment. But last night, speaking on MSNBC, where she has no reason to worry about being challenged for verbal excesses, she let slip a statement so appalling that it ranks with her colleague Mazie Hirono's notorious injunction to the male half of the populace (and her constituency) that its members "shut up." On Chris Hayes's program, these words actually left her mouth:

Every time you hear on Fox News, "assume you're innocent," "you have to have proof beyond a reasonable doubt," they're trying to confuse voters. To this mental midget, the assumption of innocence before proven guilty is indeed "confusing." Don't believe me? Watch for yourself: Long after Judge Kavanaugh is either confirmed (which I rate above 50% likelihood) or voted down, this statement will live on, and it ought to send chills down the spine of anyone who values justice.