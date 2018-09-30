Judiciary Committee refers man who made false allegation against Kavanaugh to the FBI
With so many women coming forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh that may or may not be true, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Chuck Grassley, wants to make sure what's in store for those who make blatantly false allegations.
A man claiming that he knew a woman who was raped aboard a boat in 1985 by Kavanaugh and later retracted the allegation has been referred to the FBI to determine if his false charge obstructed the committee's deliberations.
"Such acts are not only unfair; they are potentially illegal," committee Chairman Chuck Grassley wrote in a letter Saturday to Attorney General Jeff Sessions and FBI Director Chris Wray.
Grassley wants the FBI and DOJ to investigate whether the individual potentially obstructed the committee's nomination process of Kavanaugh by providing fraudulent information to committee investigators.
"It is illegal to make materially false, fictitious, or fraudulent statements to Congressional investigators. It is illegal to obstruct Committee investigation," the Iowa Republican wrote.
The office of Rhode Island Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, a Democrat who sits on the Judiciary Committee, received a call on Monday concerning an allegation -- now found to be false -- of a 1985 incident in Newport where a woman was sexually assaulted on a boat by two heavily inebriated men she referred to as "Brett and Mark."
The person being referred has had his name redacted from the materials released. He said he heard of the assault that same day and physically confronted the two attackers, according to the documents. He falsely claimed that he realized one of the attackers was Kavanaugh after seeing his yearbook photo on TV over the weekend.
Kavanaugh was interviewed by the committee on Tuesday about the allegation and categorically denied the claim.
"I was not in Newport, haven't been on a boat in Newport. Not with Mark Judge on a boat, nor all those three things combined. This is just completely made up, or at least not me," Kavanaugh told the committee, according to transcripts.
The committee said after the transcripts of the interview became public on Wednesday, the individual "recanted" and apologized for the claim through a social media post.
In his letter to Sessions and Wray, Grassley wrote that the committee is "grateful to citizens who come forward with relevant information in good faith, even if they are not one hundred percent sure about what they know."
"But when individuals provide fabricated allegations to the Committee, diverting Committee resources during time-sensitive investigations, it materially impedes our work," he said.
How about making Whitehouse an accessory? How about making all Democrats accessories for encouraging this kind of hysterical witch hunt?
I think it's probable that committees of congress get these sort of bizarre, false allegations against every nominee for a government position. So why did this one end up on the front pages of America's newspapers?
If the guy had come forward and said that Kavanaugh and a space alien raped the woman, would that have been a top story on CNN? The entire process reminds me of the effort by porn impressario Larry Flynt in his quest to find dirt on Republicans during Clinton's impeachment. Flynt offered a million dollars to any woman who had an affair with a Republican politician to come forward.
Kavanaugh's third accuser, Julie Swetnick, who is represented by the bombastic, sneering porn lawyer Michael Avenatti, has been exposed as someone who has lied about being sexually harassed in the past. Should she be referred to the FBI too?
People have to be held responsible for making false allegations or there will be no end to it.
