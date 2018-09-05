John Kyl’s return to the Senate, replacing McCain, is very good news

Kyl, who left the Senate in 2013, said he will serve at least until the end of this Congress in January, but has not committed to serving in 2019 and 2020.

The news that Arizona Governor Doug Ducey has appointed former Senator John Kyl the serve out the remainder of Sen. John McCain’s term is encouraging for Republicans. But:

Kyl is a smart pick, and not a squish on policy like McCain.

Kyle is well-liked by Republicans and conservatives in Arizona, and will be one more vote for Kavanaugh, meaning Dems would need to turn 2 Republicans against him to defeat the nomination. I don’t see Senators Collins and Murkowski flipping, unless something disastrous takes place during the hearings, which I don’t see happening.

John Kyl in January 2018 (Photo credit: Gage Skidmore)

Kyl may only serve till start of 2019, meaning the next governor would have to appoint someone before a special election in 2020. That’s not good, since even though Arizona law requires an appointment from the same party, you could get Cindy McCain or someone else very amenable to the left if Ducey is not re-elected this year (he is a very slight favorite).

I hope Kyl reconsiders and agrees to stay on till January 2021.