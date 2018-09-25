Iran's 'passports to paradise' found in Iraq

Here is a link to an Associated Press photo showing how bad it was: Protesters trampling a portrait of Iran’s supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during the storming and burning of the Iranian consulate in Basra, southeast of Baghdad, last week.

On Sept. 6 and 7, protesters in the southern Iraqi city of Basra took to the streets to protest against government corruption and its failure to provide basic services. These protesters also stormed Iran 's consulate in Iraqi Basra , tearing down the Iranian flag and putting up an Iraqi flag in its place. In addition, they burned Iranian flags and pictures of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the streets, while chanting, “ Iran out, out! ”

According to a report, the protestors, who overran the consulate, made an interesting discovery: “Passports to paradise" or “divine insurance” inside the Iranian consulate in Basra, these were passports used for terrorist activities.

Randy Alcorn in his book, titled: “Your Passport to Heaven," wrote: Passport, a must if you travel outside. Passport for Heaven ... Don't Leave Earth Without It.

But for the Iranian regime, these passports to heaven, are a must-have tool to inspire terrorists to do terrorist activities. The passports in this case allow terrorists to travel. But it's not the only time they have used such tokens for the promise of heaven. With the same method but in a different model in the 1980s, during the eight years of the bloody Iran-Iraq war, they used other objects.

The New York Times' Terence Smith, writing about Iran in 1984, described Iran's use of child soldiers by Iran to clear minefields. Young boys, aged 12-17 years, wore red headbands with the words 'Sar Allah' in Farsi (Warriors of God) and small metal keys that the Ayatollah declared were their tickets to Paradise if they were martyred in their mission. Many were sent into battle against Iraqi tanks without any protection and bound by ropes to prevent desertion.

They were the first wave, making the way for Iranian tanks by clearing barbed wire and minefields with their bodies.

Iranian child soldiers marching off to fight Iraq in the Iran-Iraq War. These children weren't the only human wave attackers, but they certainly were the most notable – and effective. And now, instead of passports and keys, the Iranian regime, uses the “passport to paradise” as its means of killing innocent people. This will definitely never be forgotten by the history. A European citizen observed: When the Iranian regime authority does this to their own children, what would they do to our children? Such efforts to dehumanize the world in order to expand their ambitions is no longer effective, because they are now facing an organized uprising led by the Iranian opposition group, MEK, which is the main victim of Iranian terrorist activities.

Hassan Mahmoudi is a human rights advocate, specializing in political and economic issues relating to Iran and the Middle East.