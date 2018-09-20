Half of residents in top 5 US cities do not speak English at home

A disheartening statistic from the Center for Immigration Studies. According to CIS, half of residents in the top five U.S. cities do not speak English at home. Sixty-seven million people are severely handicapped in American society because they haven't learned English. That's double the number from 27 years ago.

Among the top findings from the Center for Immigration Studies report: In 2017, a record 66.6 million U.S. residents (native-born, legal immigrants, and illegal immigrants [sic]) ages five and older spoke a language other than English at home. The number has more than doubled since 1990, and almost tripled since 1980.

As a share of the population, 21.8 percent of U.S. residents speak a foreign language at home – roughly double the 11 percent in 1980.

In America's five largest cities, 48 percent of residents now speak a language other than English at home. In New York City and Houston it is 49 percent; in Los Angeles it is 59 percent; in Chicago it is 36 percent; and in Phoenix it is 38 percent.

In 2017, there were 85 cities and Census Designated Places (CDP) in which a majority of residents spoke a foreign language at home. These include Hialeah, Fla. (95 percent); Laredo, Texas (92 percent); and East Los Angeles, Calif. (90 percent). Perhaps more surprisingly, it also includes places like Elizabeth, N.J. (76 percent); Skokie, Ill. (56 percent); and Germantown, Md., and Bridgeport, Conn. (each 51 percent).

Nearly one in five U.S. residents now lives in a city or CDP in which one-third of the population speaks a foreign language at home. This includes Dale City, Va. (43 percent); Norwalk, Conn., and New Rochelle, N.Y. (each 42 percent); and Aurora, Colo., and Troy, Mich. (each 35 percent).

In contrast to many of the nation's cities, in rural areas outside of metropolitan areas just 8 percent speak a language other than English at home.

The data released thus far indicates that nationally nearly one in four public school students now speaks a language other than English at home.3 In California, 44 percent of school-age (5-17) children speak a foreign language at home, and it's roughly one-third in Texas, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, and Florida.

Of school-age children (5-17) who speak a foreign language at home, 85 percent were born in the United States. Even among adults 18 and older, more than one-third of those who speak a foreign language at home are U.S.-born.

There is a direct correlation between knowing the English language and income levels. This is a no-brainer. Put simply, English is the language of power. It is the language of business. It is the language of science. It is the language of diplomacy. It is the language of academics. It is the language of culture.

Research shows a direct correlation between the English skills of a population and the economic performance of the country. Indicators like gross national income (GNI) and GDP go up. In our latest edition of the EF English Proficiency Index (EF EPI), the largest ranking of English skills by country, we found that in almost every one of the 60 countries and territories surveyed, a rise in English proficiency was connected with a rise in per capita income. And on an individual level, recruiters and HR managers around the world report that job seekers with exceptional English compared to their country's level earned 30-50% percent higher salaries.

Wishing away the dominance of the English language doesn't work. Simply declaring that all languages and cultures are equal is condemning generations of children to poverty. It is perhaps the most insidious and devastating effect of our elites worshiping at the altar of diversity and multiculturalism.

It's not a question of printing ballots in 80 languages or making English the "official" language of the U.S. It is simply common sense that children – and their parents – learn English after arriving here as quickly as possible. This is done by immersing the newcomers in American culture and helping them discover an American identity.

Discouraging newcomers from learning English is lunacy and shows how low the bar has gotten as a result of the effort to impose diversity on us.