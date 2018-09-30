Frenzied Left stooping to homophobia to bash Kavanaugh supporter Lindsey Graham

Remember when making fun of people because you thought they might be secretly homosexual was considered a bad thing by leftists? That was back when a “right of privacy” was imputed to the Constitution (right there in the penumbra, a previously unknown codicil invented to justify abortion.) It suggests that there is something wrong about homosexuality, which is about as politically incorrect as you can get. Just ask the Human Rights Campaign (HRC.org) ,one of the richest and most influential lobbying organizations. (Except that the HRC is silent so far on what follows.) No fewer than 3 prominent Trump-hating celebrities have turned to mockery of Senator Lindsey Graham as a potential homosexual, something that he has never, to my knowledge, commented upon. He is an aging bachelor, and that’s all they know. But that’s enough if the issue if torpedoing the nomination of Judge Kavanaugh.

If vulgar and distasteful graphic language disturbs you, read no further, for the slurs directed at Senator Graham are hideous and disturbing. Justin Caruso of Breitbart chronicles the development of the homophobia strategy being created: Rosie O’Donnell started the hate train Wednesday, calling Graham a “closeted idiot” after Graham sent a tweet defending Kavanaugh. fuck u u closeted idiot - this is the patriarchy exposed - this is reality deal with it !!#NoKavanaughConfirmation #NotMyPresident — ROSIE (@Rosie) September 26, 2018 Less than a day later, the pathetic Kathy Griffin joined the fray: Oh lookee lookee here. Miss Lindsey Graham doesn’t have the balls to speak up today does she? #KavanaughHearings — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) September 27, 2018 Apparently, Griffin does not realize that the feminine spelling of the name is “Lindsay” (as in Lindsay Lohan, or for old-timers like Griffin and me, Lindsay Crouse). A few hours later Griffin was still “stick on Stupid” and crude vulgarity in General Honoree’s immortal phrase: Look at Miss Lindsey Graham trying to be all tough! What?Does Putin have a picture of Lindsay fucking a donkey? #KanavaughHearings — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) September 27, 2018 But neither of these women has any weight with the triple digit IQ community. Enter Bill Maher, notorious for imputing a homosexual relationship between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin), who for some reason is considered smart by those on the left. Mediaite: On Friday night, Bill Maher took some brutal shots Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) for his fiery speech during the Kavanaugh hearing. After joking in the monologue that Graham is “familiar” with the “back door,” Maher discussed with his panel how there was a lot of “acting” coming from Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh. (snip) “The fact that Trump can either find people like him or make him- Lindsey Graham needs the stabilizing influence of his dead boyfriend,” Maher quipped. That was a clear reference to Graham’s close friend Sen. John McCain(R-AZ), who passed away this summer. Getting a wild reaction from the audience, Ryan literally pointed and clarified that “he said it.” “You won’t get my politically incorrect cooties on you,” Maher told Ryan. Nobody walked off the set in outrage, and no booing from the audience. Roseanne Barr lost her hit TV show over less. If the hypocrites at the HRC were to make an issue of this, Maher mifght be in danger. But the HRC is more dedicated to advancing leftist causes than to fighting homophobia, it is quite clear to me. Watch the sorry spectacle for yourself, and judge the reactions: