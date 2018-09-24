Ford and feminism

There's more to Professor Ford's accusation of sexual harassment by Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh than merely an obvious Democratic attack on a Trump appointee. It signals that 50 years of radical feminism's unending attempts to bash men as the "less than" sex have succeeded. The claims of any woman, no matter how maniacal, how berserk, how unbelievable, regarding her treatment at the hands of any man at whom she decides to point an accusatory finger will now be given new "female" credibility. Women cannot lie, and men cannot tell the truth. Hawaiian senator Mazie Hirono told the men of this nation to "shut up!" She got away with it. Neither the New York Times, the

Washington Post, or the Chicago Tribune editorialized on this sexist bashing by one of the most important elected officials in the land. Our own senator, Kirsten Gillibrand, stated, "Forcing her into a sham hearing is silencing her!" So, according to our own brainless congresswoman, just asking for a woman to testify under oath against a man she hazily claims assaulted her over 36 years ago is actually silencing her. Yet Gillibrand, who regrettably represents close to 20 million New York Staters, tells us there is no need to have an accuser render a sworn account of her claims. Well, no...if she's accusing a man of whatever, even if her unfounded charges cause him to lose his job and destroy his future, family, and life. So we're being bashed over the head by our progressive leaders and their media right hands to the effect that "women don't lie about being sexually assaulted." Tell that to the young men on the Duke University lacrosse team who were thrown out of the school, denounced, and debased on false allegations of raping a woman at a party. Years later, she was proven to have lied; they were exonerated and won huge lawsuits against the school. Still, today, "women don't lie" is the watchword for the movement. Just how will this affect our judicial system when female jurors, in a courtroom run by progressive female judges, are told by defense attorneys that to find female defendants guilty based on the testimony of men would be a violation of their human rights as women? What scenes can we imagine taking place in secure jury rooms, where men are attacked by women wearing pussy hats for declaring their intentions of violating women's rights by voting thumbs up to convict women? Sadly, the next generation will have to muddle through this challenge to our democracy. Perhaps it's time for men to seriously start thinking of wearing the pants once again in their families, in their communities, and in Congress...and do so proudly.