Endorsing a tyrannical Supreme Court

Why are the Democratic leaders acting as though Kavanaugh is an existential threat to their agenda?

The Democrats in the Senate are trying to prevent Brett Kavanaugh from being confirmed to the Supreme Court by making a mockery of the hearing process. Constant interruptions, outside protesters, and a clear affinity for mob rule mark the Democrat's attempts to prevent an eminently qualified judge from being added to the Supreme Court.

The answer is simple and it shows that current Democrat leadership is made up of fascists who hate democracy and believe in tyranny.

Kavanaugh's "problem", in the eyes of Democrat leaders, is that he believes that the job of a judge is to interpret the law, including the Constitution, as it was intended by those who wrote it.

That is, Kavanaugh believes that power comes from the people and it's the people, through their elected representatives, who define the laws under which the people are to live.

Democrats, on the other hand, believe that judges should be able to create laws that the people are too "stupid" to not endorse. Essentially, Democrat leaders believe that the Supreme Court should be a tyrannical institution that ignores the people and allows Democratic leaders to unconstitutionally impose their will.

The Supreme Court invented all of the "let's be nice to criminals" rulings out of whole cloth. Given that criminals were treated far more harshly in 1787 than they were in the 1960s when the Supreme Court invented all sorts of "rights" for criminals it's obvious that the intent of the Constitution didn't support the Court's rulings. They should have been passed through the democratic process, not by judicial fiat.

The Supreme Court overturned the laws of all 50 states, including liberal New York, when it declared that abortion was legal for any reason at any point in a pregnancy. There's no right to privacy in the Constitution, and if there was, it wouldn't cover killing what science tells us is a human being. Given that the folks who ratified the Constitution thought that abortion was a horrible thing saying that they intended this -- even though it was unseen by 150 years of previous judges--is absurd.

The Supreme Court declared that the Constitution required the definition of marriage to be changed to satisfy the 2% of Americans who are gay. They thereby nullified the votes of 55,000,000 Americans and made it clear that leftist justices were tyrannical rulers not impartial judges. They didn't even bother to provide anything like a basis for this in the Constitution. Rather they cited the idea that the Constitution says we can be whatever we want to be; something that the Constitution most clearly does not say.

Even ObamaCare exists only because the Supreme Court ignored the Constitution. The only way Obama was able to ram ObamaCare through was by repeatedly saying that it didn't involve new taxes. The bill as passed only talked about fees. Yet the Supreme Court declared that the fees were really taxes. The Supreme Court rewrote the law -- something that judges aren't supposed to do -- in order to allow it to stand.



Since Trump has been elected the Democrat leaders have been counting on tyrannical lower court judges to nullify the 2016 election by declaring that anything Trump does is “unconstitutional”. Giving the Democrats a majority on the Supreme Court means the end of freedom in America.

Without a tyrannical judiciary, Democratic leaders know that they'd have to actually convince people to embrace their socialist and hedonistic agenda, a task that they know is impossible.

Kavanaugh is no threat to any law, including the Constitution, passed by the people’s representatives through the democratic process. Kavanaugh will not make up any conservative leaning laws. There is absolutely no reason to say that Kavanaugh is unqualified for the Supreme Court.

