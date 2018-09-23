Does Grassley have the votes?

How does one explain the weakness of Grassley and Republican leadership as they continue to adapt to demands by Christine Blasey Ford and her every-expanding team of lawyers?

But in the case of Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court something else may be at play. If, post-Ford, Grassley knows the votes aren’t there, he’s in a bind.

Photo credit: Glenn Fawcett via Flickr

Collins and Murkowski, for example, have already made clear that they won’t make a final decision as to how they’ll vote until Ford testifies. But in keeping with the leftist plot to run out the clock, time is running out.

When you only have a one-member majority in the Senate, there’s no room for anyone to stray from the course. And we often have strays, unlike the Democrats who hold the party line like the little lock-step socialists that they are.

And now, in addition to having no margin for error with respect to votes, we’re boxed into such a tight schedule that it seems impossible to imagine a scenario where Kavanaugh will be confirmed. As one commentator at Legal Insurrection wrote:

I can’t really see the Reps winning this now. They have set the testimony back to the last possible day. If Ford comes in and testifies to anything even remotely credible then there will be tremendous pressure to gather more information and we will be past the date when a justice can be seated. Let’s face it, all she has to do is cry. No one is going to press her so she will have a free hand to say whatever she wants.

I hope I’m wrong, but one way or another, I think the left already won this battle.

If Kavanaugh is confirmed, Democrats will be additionally enraged per their bottomless pit of rage, further energized, and will use it as another get-out-the-vote tool. And Kavanaugh will forever have this accusation tainting his reputation.

If Kavanagh is not confirmed, then the left will have won this battle outright. And they will be further empowered going into the mid-term elections.

This victory can only happen if Republicans fold on Kavanaugh. And if they do, it may well anger enough people on the right (anger that’s already simmering right now) such that there’s lower turn-out in the mid-terms, placing our already fragile hold on both houses of Congress in further jeopardy. And while some may think that’s all well and good because these cowards don’t deserve to be rewarded with our votes, it will leave the President, and the nation, deeply vulnerable on numerous fronts.

While spineless Republicans are a gross disappointment (to say the least), the massive army of socialists, communists, Islamists, anarchists, fascists, lawless anti-American leftists are an even greater menace to this nation. (Would that we didn’t face such choices.)

We need every single shred of every single gain we can muster. Sometimes we advance. Sometimes we just hold the line. Sometimes we may even slide back. But one thing’s for sure: The more seats the left gains in Congress, the more we guarantee exceedingly dangerous times ahead as the left marches toward their ultimate goal: the ruin of America.

I don’t know if Grassley has the votes or not. But on November 6th, let’s make sure our President does. Because if he loses the House and/or the Senate, his magnificent agenda will be at risk. This strange, mercurial man is doing right by America. He needs our support every step of the way. And the mid-term elections will be our day to give that to him. In spades.

Please vote, be it enthusiastically or not. And make sure your family, friends, co-workers, and neighbors vote.