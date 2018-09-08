DNC lawyers say Joseph Mifsud, who set up Papadopoulos and had close ties to Russia, may be dead

"Dead men tell no tales" is the motto of ruthless and bloodthirsty miscreants throughout history. And if the court papers filed by lawyers for the Democratic National Committee are correct, we will never hear what London-based Professor Joseph Mifsud had to say about how and why he set up George Papadopoulos with the information that Russia had "dirt" on the Hillary Clinton campaign. Papadopoulos later passed along this information from Mifsud to Alexander Downer, at the time Australia's ambassador to Britain, at a fashionable London wine bar. Downer passed this along, and it became a critical piece of evidence in the FBI opening a counterintelligence probe of the Trump campaign at the end of July 2016.

We may never know why Mifsud took it upon himself to set up Papadopoulos with information that became the trigger for the FBI counterintelligence investigation called Crossfire Hurricane, which led to the Mueller probe.

Coincidentally or not, the DNC chose to make this public on the very same day that Mifsud's patsy Papadopoulos was sentenced to two weeks in prison for lying to the FBI.

"The DNC's counsel has attempted to serve Mifsud for months and has been unable to locate or contact him. In addition, public reports have said he has disappeared and hasn't been seen for months," DNC spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said.

The DNC stood by its claim in a statement to The Hill on Friday. The committee indicated that an investigator had been used to find Mifsud, who had disappeared for months, and was told the Maltese professor may be dead.

DNC lawyers wrote in court filings Friday that Joseph Mifsud, who spoke to Papadopoulos during the 2016 presidential election, "is missing and may be deceased," Bloomberg News reported. The lawyers did not elaborate.

Image credit Deviant Art.

John Bowden reports in The Hill:

