Cutting up powerful men

In subsequent editions, publishers kept the violent rhetoric along with images of long knives on the covers. After Solanas shot artist Andy Warhol in 1968, sales of her anti-male treatise promoting the elimination of all men, the overthrow of capitalism, and the establishment of female supremacy skyrocketed.

Remember SCUM? In 1967, a seriously mentally-ill radical feminist, Valerie Solanas, self-published the original SCUM Manifesto . Despite Solanas's later insistence that SCUM was not an acronym, an ad she penned for The Village Voice used the subtitle, "Society for Cutting Up Men."

Today, feminists pay homage to the tract and its author.

Feministcurrent.com urges its followers to "bone up on your righteous man-hating" by reading the manifesto. One commenter in July 2017 wrote: "What I love about this book is how it promotes straightforward man-hating. Blaming men for the ills of the world is underrated. Women have been under siege for centuries, and resistance feels exhilarating..."

Solanas's manifesto opens up with the following declaration:

Life in this society being, at best, an utter bore and no aspect of society being at all relevant to women, there remains to civic-minded, responsible, thrill-seeking females only to overthrow the government, eliminate the money system, institute complete automation and destroy the male sex.

Later in her text, Solanas goes nuclear, suggesting that the "thrill-seeking" women act like "hateful, violent b‑‑‑‑‑‑ given to slamming those who unduly irritate them in the teeth, who'd sink a shiv into a man's chest or ram an icepick up his a‑‑‑‑‑‑ as soon as look at him, if they knew they could get away with it."

The manifesto's premise is clear. Men are scum and deserve to die.

If anyone thinks Solanas's words don't hover over the #MeToo movement, just ask Judge Roy Moore, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, and the rest of the power players if they felt the ice pick when they were accused of unprovable decades-old crimes.

Like Solanas, the thrill-seekers of #MeToo want blood. Madonna said she wanted to "blow up the White House."

Kathy Griffin held up President Trump's severed head.

Fifty years after the publication of the manifesto, the #MeToo movement, funded and incited by the political left, is filled with Solanas's "hateful and violent b‑‑‑‑‑‑" shouting for powerful, mostly white men "to shut up."

Spurred by writer Ronan Farrow, a gay former Obama intern and son of Rosemary's Baby actress Mia Farrow, #MeToo is cutting up famous men via accusations of sexual harassment, assault, and rape. The movement's mouthpieces in D.C., New York, and Hollywood use all three interchangeably.

In October 2017, actress Alyssa Milano tweeted a challenge to sexual abuse victims to post "Me Too" on their social media accounts. At the same time, Farrow wrote his New Yorker piece, "From Aggressive Overtures to Sexual Assault," condemning, without a trial, producer Harvey Weinstein. Game on. When Kavanaugh's nomination came up, George Soros's millions were available.

This was all followed by another more chilling and dangerous hashtag: #Ibelieveher. Translation? If you are a male, you are guilty and not entitled to due process.

On Thursday, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) illustrated this horror perfectly. Weighing in once again on the Kavanaugh versus Ford circus, Gillibrand shouted (yes, shouted): "I believe Dr. Blasey Ford because she's telling the truth."

Can't you just hear the deranged Solanas cackling from the grave as she listens to a female senator sworn to uphold the rule of law, on fire with anger and hate, verging on psychosis, condemn Judge Kavanaugh sans any evidence, because all males are scum?

Poor Judge Kavanaugh never had a chance with these pink pussy hat #MeToo fanatics. He is in their crosshairs because he is not only a constitutional conservative opposed to killing babies in the womb, but a loving Christian father in a nuclear family.

God help men who are pro-life and who have the audacity to show up at a confirmation hearing with their beautiful children and loving wives. Solanas wrote, "[F]athers corrode the world with maleness. The male has a negative Midas touch – everything he touches turns to s‑‑‑."

If anyone dismisses Solanas's 20th-century misandry as just the deranged meanderings of a paranoid schizophrenic, remember the lying female who ruined the lives of innocent Duke lacrosse-players or "Jackie," who lied about being gang-raped at UVA by male students, or listen to Hawaii's Senator Hirono (D) this past week or the militantly ignorant Joy Behar or those who attended the Women's March.