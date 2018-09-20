Crooked Hillary just won't slither away

Hillary, who "forgets" anything that contradicts truth and reality, must have forgotten that she fired the White House travel office so she could give the business to her pals. The White House memo that implicates her includes the following:

On the September 18, 2018 Rachel Maddow show, Hillary warned us that Trump will " wholesale fire people " after the November 2018 elections.

Mr. Watkins wrote that "we both know that there would be hell to pay if we failed to take swift and decisive action in conformity with the First Lady's wishes."

Hillary also "forgot" that during her co-presidency, she and Bill fired all 93 U.S. attorneys in one day. Jeff Sessions was one of those fired by Janet Reno.

Next, Hillary gave us her advice on how to handle the accusation made by Christine Ford against Judge Kavanaugh. Hillary said the vote should be delayed to have the FBI investigate:

Because what they have done, as her lawyers point out, is put Dr. Ford in the position of having to make her case without any kind of investigation that could be either helpful or detrimental to her[.] ... And I think she's asking that she be given the courtesy of having some facts laid out. Give the benefit of the doubt to the court and the country and that means have an investigation that will then lead to a hearing that will then lead to a vote, if appropriate[.]

Hillary, who spent her career covering up the sexual misconduct of her husband, Bill, and the rape of Juanita Broaddrick, now lectures us on investigating charges of sexual misconduct. She sicced James Carville to say about Paula Jones, "If you drag a hundred-dollar bill through a trailer park, you never know what you'll find."

She called Gennifer Flowers trailer trash. She called Monica Lewinsky a narcissistic loon. She smeared a twelve-year-old girl when she defended the girl's rapist. She referred to Bill's accusers as a bimbo eruption. She threatened Juanita Broaddrick. She said she would crucify Gennifer Flowers in cross-exam. She said they had to destroy the story of another accuser.

Rachel Maddow forgot to ask Hillary about these inconvenient facts.

Kenneth Starr did not do his job to indict Hillary for perjury. Starr said he drafted an indictment with a prosecution memo to indict Hillary for perjury because she answered, "I don't know, or I don't remember" over one hundred times during her deposition.

Had Starr done his job, we would have been spared Senator Hillary, secretary of state Hillary, Benghazi, the sale of 20% of our uranium to Russia, and most importantly the Hillary email scandal with the coverup by the Obama FBI and DOJ that included the sabotage of the Trump campaign and presidency.

Simply put, Hillary has no shame, no conscience. She has poisoned American politics and culture.

