Biden is definitely running in 2020

He got a jump in his campaign from his pal, John McCain, who selected Biden for a eulogy. Biden got lots of media exposure, and the media are ecstatic in their praise .

Much of the admiration of Biden is based on the general anti-Trump setting of the funeral ceremonies. It was an anti-Trump media festival disguised as a funeral, with the speakers taking turns at taking shots at President Trump.

Biden went from the McCain funeral to Pittsburgh, where he walked in the Pittsburgh Labor Day Parade with union members.

Pittsburgh has a large parade on Labor Day that is a must for any serious Dem pol who needs Pittsburgh. Pennsylvania was a key battleground victory for President Trump, and Western Pennsylvania turned out for Trump. Biden knows he will need a big turnout in Pittsburgh to go along with Philadelphia to win Pennsylvania.

There is no reason for Joey to show up in Pittsburgh on Labor Day immediately after the McCain funeral unless he is running. He is a shameless pol who will say and do anything. I doubt he cares about labor unions, or union members, or anything except his political future. He is smart enough to show up in my hometown parade to pander to the labor vote.

Biden looks like a statesman compared to Cory Booker, Kirsten Gillibrand, Kamala Harris, Pocahontas Warren, and Andrew Cuomo. At least Biden has not (yet) called for the abolition of ICE like the others.

Kamala Harris and Cory Booker tried to catch up with Biden by using the Brett Kavanaugh hearing to appear passionate and concerned to the MSNBC and CNN viewers. Both interrupted Judiciary Committee chairman Senator Grassley moments after he started speaking. Harris and Booker are competing for the far-left loon vote, otherwise known as the Democratic base, which makes Biden appear reasonable. Grassley had barely said two sentences before Harris interrupted, out of order, to demand that the hearing be postponed so the Dems and media can read the latest Kavanaugh papers. She was immediately followed by Cory Booker, who ranted about the same. It was shameless showboating.

It is amusing the Biden is probably the most qualified Dem for 2020. It shows how low the Dem party has sunk into a leftist party driven by the leftist media.

Biden's credentials are that graduated near the bottom of his class at Syracuse Law School, although he lied that he graduated in the top half with a full academic scholarship.

While in law school, Biden plagiarized from law review articles to write a term paper. He should have been thrown out, but he received only a reprimand and an "F" in the course, which he had to take again.

Biden did not learn much about plagiarism from his Syracuse Law days. In the 1988 primaries, Biden plagiarized a speech from British Labor Party leader Neil Kinnock describing his poverty as a child. Biden liked Kinnock's poverty background better than his middle-class background, so he simply took Kinnock's speech.

If Biden's opponents in the 2020 primaries are Harris, Booker, and Warren, Biden will say he has black and Indian and American Indian ancestors. Bet on it.