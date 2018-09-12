Attempted murder of GOP candidate for Congress narrowly foiled

The national media have not yet even noted the murder attempt, according to a Google search of the intended victim's name at 8:37 AM EDT, three days after the incident.

The extreme hatred for President Trump and Republicans being unceasingly spewed from the left is having its inevitable result, with an attempted murder of a candidate for Congress that was averted only by the faulty equipment employed by the assassin.

In fact, it has taken two days for even the local major media to report, as CBS San Francisco did:

A man was arrested on suspicion of felony assault and other charges after allegedly attempting to stab a Republican congressional candidate with a switchblade over the weekend at in [sic] Castro Valley, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office. On Sunday, September 9, at approximately 3:45 p.m., deputies working at the Castro Valley Fall Festival were alerted to a possible knife attack at one of the vendor booths. Deputies arrived at the booth and made contact with the victim, Republican candidate Rudy Peters, who is running against incumbent Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Dublin) for the 15th congressional district seat[.] According to witnesses, 35-year-old Castro Valley resident Farzad Fazeli approached Peters at his booth in an aggressive manner and made disparaging, profanity-laced remarks about the Republican party and President Donald Trump. The Castro Valley News first reported on the attack. During the incident, Fazeli allegedly pulled out a switchblade knife and attempted to stab Peters. The knife malfunctioned and the candidate became involved in a physical struggle with Fazeli, according to sheriff's Sgt. Ray Kelly. The suspect then fled the scene, but was detained a short time later by deputies and was found in possession of a switchblade knife, Kelly said. Fazeli was arrested for felony assault, criminal threats, brandishing a weapon and possession of a switchblade knife and booked into Santa Rita Jail.



Photo credit: Alameda County Sheriff.

Fazeli has a history of political activism on the left discoverable on his social media. Teaparty.org has asssembled some of the evidence:

Remember when Barack Obama piously called for a "new era of civility" following the attempted murder of Rep. Gabrielle Giffords by a deranged man in Tucson? The New York Times gushed:

It was one of the more powerful addresses that Mr. Obama has delivered as president, harnessing the emotion generated by the shock and loss from Saturday's shootings to urge Americans "to expand our moral imaginations, to listen to each other more carefully" and to "remind ourselves of all the ways that our hopes and dreams are bound together."

Where is he now? His silence, after this display of putative nobility, reveals that it was all for show, for political advantage. A few dead Republicans? Meh?

The opponent of Peters, Eric Swalwell, managed to tweet out his opposition to the attempted murder a mere two days after the incident:

On Sunday, my opponent @PetersCongress was attacked at his campaign booth in Castro Valley. I’m glad to hear Mr. Peters is okay. But it’s NEVER okay to use violence to settle political disagreements (or any disagreement). Fortunately, @ACSOSheriffs arrested the suspect. — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) September 11, 2018

Imagine for a second that someone had attempted to murder, say, Ammar Campa-Najjar, who is running for Congress against Duncan Hunter, a the Republican incumbent who was just indicted. Do you think the national media would ignore the story for three days?

The failure of the media and Democrats to jump on this story seems to indicate they are not in a hurry to suppress the violence that is being systematically encouraged against Republicans. It is only by the grace of God that a mass slaughter of sitting GOP congressmen was averted last year in Virginia. That story has slipped into the media's memory hole. Quick: Can you name the wannabe assassin who almost changed the makeup of Congress?