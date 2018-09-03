A warning to Texans

As an outsider, moving from Portland -- yes, that Portland --- to Texas Hill Country, it would be a shame to see such a unique region of the country be absorbed into the global postmodernist culture. But that is exactly what District 21 of Texas faces if conservatives don’t remain vigilant. Elections matter more for conservatives than for liberals. Why? The simple answer is that liberals want more change at a faster pace than conservatives. And once things change it is nearly impossible to return to a prior status quo. Unfortunately, the cultural tide trends postmodern/nihilistic. But, what does that mean? It means there is no truth. And, as history would demonstrate time and memorial, leftists challenging the truths of previous generations undermine established social orders causing chaos, in the name of “progress”. Progress towards what? Modern movements like socialism, a secularized Christianity, promises to create heaven on earth. And if you are a sceptic, the enlightened central planners will make the decisions on your behalf. In the tumultuous year of 1848, Tocqueville noted that socialists “hold that the State must not only act as the director of society, but must further be master of each man, and not only master, but keeper and trainer”. Today is no different.

Case in point, the Democrat nominee for TX District 21, Joe Kopser, goes to great lengths on his website to establish himself as a bona fide progressive by outlining policy commitments that will drastically change the governance and culture in Texas Hill Country. Here are just a few commitments. Promises to fight against “bath-room bills”, which restrict people to the bathrooms that match their biological sex, by amending the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to include gender identity. Label abortion as a fundamental right and fight legislation that would “condemn abortion”. Mandate insurance companies to cover birth control. Universal healthcare. Universal background check for gun purchase (this would be a national gun registry). Kopser intends to usurp local governing bodies and markets in every policy initiative listed. Meanwhile, Kopser dismisses any pragmatic initiatives that could assist Hill Country. For starters, District 21 lies within 60 miles of Mexico. Kopser argues that the “Proposition of a border wall is ridiculous” but at the same time he wants to pursue “manned excursions to Mars”, a distance of 34 million miles. If the United States can fund a program to send man to Mars, why couldn’t the federal government build a wall? Kopser’s intention to utilize federal power to manipulate identity politics but ignore the porous border reverses the federal government’s responsibilities and relationship with its citizens. Voters in District 21 should vote for candidate who wants to represent them and their interests, not change their character. As a newcomer to Texas, it’s refreshing to see proud individuals with a unique culture not entrenched in postmodernism. But Texans are not impervious to the liberal tide and should take every election seriously. Postmodernism has crept into every major institution in the United States. In Texas, the left has taken the four cities and the border counties. Kopser and the Democrats intend to change Texas, and with it the country. Citizens of Hill Country who value their culture and freedoms must vote. Like anybody, Republican candidate Chip Roy isn’t perfect, but he’s qualified and a true conservative. He respects the people of Hill Country as they are, not what they could be.