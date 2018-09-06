23,000 California DMV voter-registration failures and we're not supposed to worry about illegals voting

Hey, we know what your first question was, and both the DMV and the press assure that none of them were illegals. They aren't too sure what happened, which is why they are telling everyone to check their own registrations, but they are ... sure there were no illegals. This, despite the origins of the problem they described - that DMV officials left old screens up and the information from the previous clients was sent to the state on behalf of the clients that followed. Why that couldn't possibly include illegals was not a topic of inquiry for either the Los Angeles Times or the Sacramento Bee that covered this issue. Illegals, see, wouldn't dream of registering to vote, nor would any of the Democrats running the DMV out in the one-party precincts ever dream of registering them, right?

If there is any truth in this just being a matter of just classifications gone wrong, with no illegals involved, none of them are saying how they actually would know. Never mind that uncomfortable detail about the DMV being suddenly tasked with both issuing drivers licenses to illegals and registering voters - in a one-party state. We're just supposed to trust them on this.

Here's some other things we are supposed to trust them on: The direction of the switched parties of motor-voter clients. No one from the press thought to ask whether those motor-voters got disproporationately registered as Democrat, which is the second question readers are going to have. We're just supposed to think it was random. Color me skeptical. What's telling is that the information was witheld in the reports.

Here's another mix-up where I know I was affected, one of the 23,000: Mail-in preferences were screwed up, so I ended up with a mail-in ballot I didn't ask for last June. Why do I oppose mail-in ballots? Because I don't like my ballot passing through multiple hands via the leftist and loss-prone post office with its obviously Republican-looking return address on it. I'd rather dump it into a voter station ballot box to cut th middlemen and reduce the odds of mishandling or worse still, manipulation in the hands of a party that's rather famous for that.

The DMV would have us this this was a tiny screw-up affecting a "mere" 23,000 registrations. But with elections decided on 1,000- or sometimes even 20-vote margins these days, 23,000, alongside all the illegals illegally registered (we know they are in this state) suggests potential to swing an election. Little problem? In this era? Sorry, not buying.

And how much do these DMV bunglers make? Average salary, according to Payscale, is $50,000 a year, including the zero-college crowd at the customer service windows. More likely, it's $98,000, given that that's the average pay of the people who serve as "government program managers," government being the people who interact with the Secretary of State over at the voter registration operation.

So the best case scenario we have right now, is that the DMV, despite its bloated salaries, is incapable of running a motor-voter registration program that's not its core mission and it's screwing up. That whole registration idea is a bad one, given that it's supposed to bullyrag people who can't be bothered to register to vote, to register, which inevitably means Democrat. Couple that with issuing drivers licenses to illegals, another Democrat hobbyhorse, and what could go wrong?

Here's the other thing: The downplaying of the problem by the DMV, and the unwillingness of the press to ask questions has some creepy precedents from the recent past. Didn't Lois Lerner first get her name in the news apologizing for a minor "customer service" problem around the issue of Tea Party groups obtaining their tax-exempt status, based on the blunderings of its faceless bureaucratic bunglers out in the Cincinnati office? We soon learned that the little mistake omission was something else.

That's the sense I have with this admission of minor guilt from the DMV and the somewhat incurious press. It's telling that the DMV just weaseled out of an audit of its delay times just a month ago, with a little help from just three Democrats in the state senate.

Now we have bigger problems. Color me unsurprised if this turns out bigger than it looks.

Image credit: Vince, via Flickr CC BY-SA 2.0