Yahoo! scraping the bottom of the news barrel on Melania's 'pussy bow' clothes again

Taking a break from the president, Yahoo! is focusing on first lady Melania Trump. Their breaking news of the day is whether her clothing is sending a subtle message to her husband. And yes, the story is dated Aug. 20, 2018:

Yahoo! can’t seem to find any news these days. They have nothing to say about the economy, low unemployment and strong economic growth. They have nothing to say about President Trump's foreign policy successes. Instead they are waiting breathlessly for the Paul Manafort trial verdict, even though the alleged crimes have nothing to do with President Trump.

“Is Melania Trump trolling POTUS with her pυssγ-bow blouse and speech on 'destructive' social media behavior?”

I admit that I’m not well versed on the nuances of women’s fashion, so I had to research what a pussy-bow was. According to Wikipedia,

“A pussycat bow is a style of neckwear often associated with women's and girls' blouses and bodices. It takes the form of a bow tied at the neck similar to those tied around the neck of kittens, cats, and the like.”

This fashion style began in the 1800s, with the term “pussycat bow” popularized in 1934. According to Vogue, “the flamboyantly-knotted bow draws attention upwards to the face.” Consider it a female version of a men’s necktie, softening an otherwise more formal outfit. It’s been worn by Grace Kelly, Nancy Reagan, Lady Diana, Margaret Thatcher, and now Melania Trump. Oh, and by the way, it's in fashion now.

Leave it to Yahoo! to create a story where one doesn’t exist. They are convinced that the First Lady wearing a pussy-bow is an attempt to troll her husband, always an attempt to troll her husband, dating back to Trump’s pussy-grabbing comment on the Billy Bush Access Hollywood tapes. Here's her official portrait, right there with what looks like a pussy-bow:

It couldn’t be that Melania, a former fashion model, chose an appropriately fashionable ensemble for a public appearance promoting her cyber-bullying initiative. No, that would be too simple and commonsensical. There must be ulterior motives at play. Of course, Vogue shares Yahoo!’s analysis, despite its pages being full of pussy-bow blouses and dresses, promoting the wearing these particular garments in the name of being stylish. See how much pussy-bow fashion recommended by Vogue you can choose from on Google shopping.

This is not a new conspiracy for the left-wing media. CBS News, in October 2016, was convinced that Mrs. Trump was trolling her husband, rather than simply dressing nicely for the evening’s presidential debate. Here was their headline, “Melania wears pussy-bow to second debate.” Followed by, “So, imagine fashion connoisseurs’ surprise when they noticed that Melania Trump walked into the debate hall wearing Gucci’s fuchsia pussy-bow blouse.”

Vanity Fair reached the same conclusion, admitting their far-fetched theory, “Melania Trump probably thought she was picking a vibrant outfit for the debate. Unfortunately, she failed to see the irony in wearing a style of shirt with ‘pussy’ in the name.”

I suspect most of the debate watchers also missed the irony that only a Trump derangement syndrome publication would catch.

It’s a good thing that the Trumps don’t have a pet cat in the White House. Cats are sometimes called pussycats. Drop the cat portion and what do you have left? Suppose she wore a cat lapel pin or necklace? The headlines could write themselves.

What if Melania wore a hat with a feather? Would the feather be a reference to the twitter logo, a bird, trolling her husband for his use of twitter to bypass the silly media? Are her hurricane relief efforts referencing a storm, as in Stormy Daniels? Are any of Melania’s initiatives directed toward children a dig at her husband enforcing immigration law separating children from parents?

In the world of Trump derangement syndrome, symbolism is everywhere and everything has a sinister ulterior meaning.

So we are treated to Yahoo! News, scraping the bottom of the barrel for a story, even one as nonsensical as the First Lady’s fashion choices somehow sending a political message to her husband.

Brian C. Joondeph, MD, MPS, a Denver based physician and writer. Follow him on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.