Webster's needs to remove the word 'monkey' from its dictionary

My older boy slept with a stuffed monkey for years. This is not racist.

When my children were young and they were jumping on the bed, we would sing, "Two little monkeys jumping on the bed, one fell off and hit his head..." It is not a racist song.

We ate monkey bread for a delicious treat. It is not racist.

At a playground, a jungle gym is also called monkey bars. It is not racist.

A monkey wrench is not racist.

If any of us goes to the zoo and visits the primate house and says something like "monkeying it up" around the apes as they play, it is not racist.

Now we come to the news item about Florida Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis, who used the word "monkey."

DeSantis is under fire from the left for using a common turn of phrase about monkeying as he campaigned against leftist Tallahassee mayor Andrew Gillum, who is black. Here is some hostile-toned reporting from USA Today:

The Trump-backed DeSantis, who also won his primary Tuesday, called Gillum an "articulate spokesman" for "far-left views" during an interview Wednesday and warned Florida voters not to "monkey this up" by electing him.

Journalists know that the comment was meant to be a sarcastic reference to big government policies, not racism, but they push the fiction anyway. Making it about Gillum's race was their way to gin up racial hate because they sure as heck don't want to talk about Gillum's record or unpopular policies, which include massive taxation on the Florida public.

You know, as a "dog whistle" that only racists can supposedly hear, the way only dogs can hear high pitches. Republicans are full of racists, see, and have hearing skills like...dogs.

I wonder if it would have been OK if, instead of DeSantis saying "monkey this up," he had said, "I hope the voters don't f--- it up by electing a Democrat who supports massively higher taxes and other socialist policies." That is obviously what DeSantis meant in the typical vernacular of the left, and it had nothing to do with the color of Gillum's skin. After all, former vice president Joe Biden said it was a "big f------ deal" when Obamacare was passed in 2012. Is that what they'd like?

Democrats always play the race card or sex card because they don't want to talk about the slow economy under Obama and the fast economy and record-low minority unemployment under President Trump and his political allies.

"Monkey" is a perfectly specific word, found in the dictionary, and has never until recently been claimed to be "racist." Is it time to get rid of the word for good? What will we then call the zoo creatures?

In 2000, President George W. Bush, who supported the death penalty for whites who killed a black man, was beset by an NAACP ad against Bush showing a black man dragging behind a truck, all because Bush didn't support hate crime legislation. The ad was meant to gin up racial hate and division.

In 2005, New Orleans had a black mayor, Ray Nagin, who screwed up tremendously in the preparation for Hurricane Katrina despite warnings from FEMA and Bush himself. But instead of Nagin, Bush was blamed, and on phony racism grounds. The derision to lasts to this day – and was obviously a bid to gin up race-hate.

In 2008, then-presidential candidate John McCain (and others) were called racists as they ran against Barack Obama. No one was allowed to ask whom Obama associated with. It was all about ginning up racial divisions.

Throughout Obama's eight years in office, anyone who opposed his policies was accused of being a racist, whether it was on Obamacare, his dictatorial assault on the immigration laws, or his affinity for global warming.

Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, President Obama, Chuck Schumer, Dick Durbin, and other pols laid similar racial accusations against Donald Trump based on his stance on illegal immigration, and not once did I see them called xenophobes or racists when they earlier supported the same positions themselves.

Obama had a list of Muslim countries he said were the biggest supporters of terrorism, and not once did I see the media accuse him of hating Muslims the way they do to Trump for employing the exact same list.

If anyone has a racist history, it's the Democrats.

Abraham Lincoln ran against pro-slavery Democrat Stephen A. Douglas in 1860. Think how long slavery would have lasted if Democrats had gotten their way.

Republicans were needed to pass the civil rights legislation in the 1960s over the objections of many Democrats, including Robert Byrd, a former KKK leader who continues to be honored by many monuments.

If the media would like to attack an actual racist and organization founded on racism, they should go after Margaret Sanger, a progressive who wanted to use selective breeding to build a "cleaner" race.

Harvard and other Ivy League schools clearly discriminate against Asian minorities in their admission policies. Why don't the media go after that?

Democrats, including the media, continually support the Davis-Bacon Act and other prevailing wage laws that were put on the books years ago to prevent minorities from taking white workers' jobs. These laws have clearly held minorities down, so why do supposedly progressive Democrats still support them?

It has been clear for decades that Democrats have always used the same playbook on racism with the support of the media. They play the race card, sex card, and conspiracy card to gin up hate against Republicans while they pretend to unite the country. All they really want is for Democrats to win.