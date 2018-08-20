Watch as ex-CIA analyst falls victim to Trump Derangement Syndrome, goes berserk on CNN

Here is the video:

Courtesy of P.J. Gladnick of Newsbusters, here is the transcript [emphases in original]:

PARIS DENNARD: A lot of these people that have these security clearances, and this is the secret in the swampy Washington, D.C., they have them and they keep them because it's profitable for them after they leave government, because if you a security clearance, especially high level security clearance, your contracts and consulting gig pay you a lot more money because of the access that you have. I hope the president continues to do this, and I hope he adds Omarosa to the list, because if she has a clearance, she too because of her actions should have it revoked.

JIM SCIUTTO: I don't know if I would put Omarosa in the same category as the 75 people who signed the letters. But, Phil Mudd, I imagine you want to react.

PHILIP MUDD: Profitable, Paris? When I am required to sit on an advisory board, let me ask you one question, how much do you think I'm paid to do that at the request of the U.S. government? Give me one answer, and you've got 10 seconds? How much?

DENNARD: I'll ask you a question. How much are you paid for your contracting gig?

MUDD: ANSWER THE QUESTION!!! I have no contracts with the U.S. government that pay money. Zero.

DENNARD: I'm not talking about your role with the federal government. I'm talking about...

MUDD: Oh, who are you talking about? Are you talking General Hayden?

DENNARD: Consultant and a contractor, the consulting firms that they form and you all get is because you get more money when having a consultant -- for having the security clearance. Stop acting like that doesn't happen.

MUDD: That is incorrect. I have zero consulting relationships with the U.S. government. Zero.

DENNARD: I'm not talking -- Phil, that's a good talking point. I'm not talking about relationship with the government. I'm talking about in the private sector. When you a security clearance...

MUDD: I have zero relationships with the private sector that involve my security clearance.Zero. Zero. I get zero dollars from consulting companies that deal with the U.S. government. Are we clear?