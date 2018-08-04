WaPo calls facts of Vince Foster and Kavanaugh newsworthy, then distorts and omits facts

On August 2, 2018, the Washington Post published an article letting the world know that U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's role in the investigation of the death 25 years ago of deputy White House counsel Vincent Foster is newsworthy. The story is supposed to make it appear that the Post is fully covering the story. My favorite sentence in the article is this one: "There was also debate within Starr's team about apparent oversights in the prior investigations." There were more than "oversights," and they were not limited to "prior" investigations. According to a 30-page memorandum dated December 1994, before Kavanaugh's March 1995 memorandum discussed in the Post article, assistant United States attorney Miguel Rodriguez, who was the attorney at Kenneth Starr's Office of Independent Counsel in charge of the day-to-day investigation of Foster's death, wrote that there was more than an "oversight" in the OIC's investigation at the time. Rodriguez wrote that there was an active cover-up going on in the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the OIC. Two copies of Rodriguez's memorandum, each with different redactions, are here and here. His resignation letter is here.

For some reason, the Washington Post failed to tell its readers about this. This isn't merely a cover-up by government and the press that happened 25 years ago. It is happening right now, in real time, right in front of you. So now that the mainstream media have told us that Kavanaugh's work on the Foster investigation is newsworthy, compare the Post's article with my American Thinker stories here and here. Decide who gives you more useful information: the Pulitzer Prize-winning Post or AT and a guy wearing his pajamas while pounding the keyboard at home, with the help of others who pounded their keyboards at home? Allan J. Favish is an attorney in Los Angeles. His website is allanfavish.com. James Fernald and Mr. Favish have co-authored a book about what might happen if the government ran Disneyland entitled Fireworks! If the Government Ran the Fairest Kingdom of Them All (A Very Unauthorized Fantasy).