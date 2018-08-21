Venezuela's economy in complete collapse - and the mother of all human waves outward begins

As Brazilian troops move toward the Venezuelan border to sort that hell out, and Argentina of all places takes Venezuela to the World Court for crimes against humanity, and the U.S. sends out the U.S.N.S. Comfort to aid thousands of Venezuela's starving, sick refugees desperately huddled in Colombia, there's obviously a whirlwind coming that that socialist regime is overdue to reap. Economically, they've just commited suicide, with dictator Nicolas Maduro's socialist solution for the country's economic meltdown a simple matter of lopping five zeros off the virtually worthless currency, as if that will fix the five-digit-going-on-a-million percent inflation, devaluing it 95%, pegging it to a made-up crypto-currency that's even skeezier than bitcoin, known as the 'petro,' and raising the minimum wage 6,000%, a move that will shut down pretty much every private business still left in Venezuela, given that businesses cannot raise prices.