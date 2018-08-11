Turns out the smear-attack on Rep. Jim Jordan was phony all along

Rep. Jim Jordan, the Ohio congressman who was spotted as a star by President Trump at a rally last week, is finally getting some vindication. Turns out that an earlier smear-attack on him, put on by the left about how he supposedly ignored sexual abuse as a coach earlier in his career, reported copiously by the press, was fake and phony all along. Just as Thomas Lifson suspected from the get-go, calling it the work of "the left's personal destruction machine." Turns out the person who leveled the original charge has since recanted. According to the Daily Caller:

A former Ohio State University wrestler is recanting his claims that Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan knew of sexual abuse allegations against a university physician when he coached wrestling at the school over 20 years ago. “At no time did I ever say or have any direct knowledge that Jim Jordan knew of Dr. Richard Strauss’s inappropriate behavior,” Mark Coleman, a former MMA fighter who wrestled at Ohio State when Jordan coached there, said in a statement. “I have nothing but respect for Jim Jordan as I have known him for more than 30 years and know him to be of impeccable character.” Coleman is the first former OSU wrestler to recant his claims that Jordan knew about sexual abuse at the hands of Dr. Richard Strauss, an OSU physician accused of molesting dozens of student-athletes. So there was nothing to it all along. Yet the press, which so loudly reported the original lie, has just minimally covered this recantation. Will they now report the recantation with as much vim and vigor as they did the original charges? If they don't, it's proof positive that the whole thing was a setup all along and they were its gullibly willing accomplices, led along by their loathing of President Trump. That's some record. As for Jordan, who was the victim of a tremendous injustice, as former Reagan Labor secretary Ray Donovan once put it: Where do I go to get my reputation back? Jordan joins a long line of effective GOP legislators and jurists who had their careers damaged and often cut short by phony charges - Rep. Tom DeLay, Sen. Ted Stevens, Gov. Sarah Palin, Judge Clarence Thomas and others. Fortunately, it was caught soon enough. But because the pattern is getting so well defined in the press, one can only hope the public starts noticing just how untrustworthy these press blitzes have become and what the end-game really is.