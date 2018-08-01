Trump Derangement Syndrome at NRO

Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS): A mental condition in which a person or organization has been driven effectively insane due to dislike of Donald Trump, to the point at which he or it will abandon all logic and reason. For the most part, the writers in the stable of National Review Online have TDS. Yes, there are exceptions such as Victor Davis Hanson, who does yeoman's work in bringing some semblance of balance to NRO. But the bulk of the material published there is unmistakably the views of the Republican establishment (GOPe). In their dreams, the NRO crew imagine themselves writing of the glories of President Jeb! or President Marco Rubio. Some of them would even settle for President Hillary, believe it or not.

The latest NRO example of this anti-Trump sentiment is "Why a Democrat Wave Looks Likely" by Jay Cost. Reading it, the message that comes from between the lines, at least to me, is that the title should have been "Why I hope for a Democrat takeover of the House in November." And what's to account for this supposed blue wave in the face of a booming economy, near record-low unemployment, improvements across the board in foreign relations, and a total lack of sanity on the part of the Democratic Party? According to Mr. Cost, why, it's none other than the demeanor of Donald Trump. He writes: This is a big reason why Republicans are set to lose a substantial number of seats in the 2018 midterms – because Trump is refusing to meet the bare minimum of public expectations regarding the presidency. We the people do not want the dog-and-pony show of the British royals, but we expect a little class from our president – a little touch of Washingtonian mystique. Trump lacks it, and his party is going to punished for it in November. Bigly. So there you have it. Because Mr. Trump does not have the presidential etiquette that meets Mr. Cost's (arbitrary) standards, he thinks the American public will cut off its nose to spite its face. Jay Cost is sadly out of touch with America. I still marvel that he thinks voters are longing for a touch of "Washingtonian mystique" in their president. Indeed, Mr. Cost can't even connect with NRO's own readers, judging from all the negative comments to his article. If National Review doesn't get over its TDS and do it soon, it will suffer the same fate as that other New York anti-Trump publication, the New York Daily News. I, for one. will not be sorry.