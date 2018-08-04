To those who say, 'Just let the Mueller investigation run its course'

Also, rapists have also been known to tell their victims to just let it happen. Let it run its course.

Apparently, if you notice someone vomiting, or about to vomit, it is better to just leave him alone and let it run its course. Interrupting the body's natural response of reverse parastalsis could render acid-coated chunks in undesirable places.

There are times when it's not best to just sit back and "let it happen." No one wants to be raped. And soon enough, I can guarantee you, Mueller is about to choke on his own vomit.

In the meantime, what is it these moral idiots of superiority are trying to tell us here, besides their obvious disingenuous troll meme?

"Hey, we should just stand back and let this investigation run its course."

It makes them sound rational, elevated, and above the fray of partisan bickering. These are the logicians, the purveyors of reasonableness. So stable and fair-minded of them to tell us, all 60 million who voted for Trump, to "just let the Mueller investigation run its course" because "we need to get to the bottom of this."

Get to the bottom of what?

(Side note: And why does it always have to be getting to the bottom of something? In this case, we need to get to the top first. As in, there was never any initial reason for this investigation so let's start there – at the top, not the bottom.)

But if they are intent on locating bottoms, ask them: the bottom of what?

Seriously, ask them. I have. The answers are hilarious after the initial wave of nausea and shock pass from the slow moving idiot train.

As if government were automatically virtuous and benevolent without having to defend itself or its motives about anything. Do they not hold other government agencies with similar circumspection? No? The military-industrial complex? The IRS? The CIA? They're all in on government, all the time? Go, government, go, go, go!

Trump is just one man, but the entirety of government and all its tentacles are virtuous? Really? It just gets a pass because it's government, and government is good, and more government must mean better because government.

I suppose we are therefore to just accept whatever falls sideways out of Paul Ryan's mouth, or Trey Gowdy's, or any number of your dorkiest, leftist social media friends from high school, as they all tell us the same thing. Putin, Trump, Russia, Manafort. Now "let the Mueller investigation run its course."

To hover in their sophisticated atmosphere of equanimity has to mean that everyone else is plebeian trash.

Besides a few of the establishment GOP fossils saying we should let team Mueller run its course, why do the majority of those also regurgitating this bend harder left than continual NASCAR banking?

Over 60 million Americans who voted for Trump are watching, right now, to see if their right to the franchise is being taken from them by unelected Democrat operatives working in conjunction with the embeds buried so far into the federal government's bloated, gaseous internal organs that you can smell it emanating from its pig-like pores.

Underneath the piles of pretense of this often used "run its course" phrase, they really know, deep down, that this is a Get Trump "free yogurt on the tenth purchase" punch card.

It works wonderfully for them. They get to claim a non-partisan status, like Pontius Pilate, who coolly washed his hands. Meanwhile, the witch hunt full of 17 Mueller-appointed Democrats should just be left alone to run its course. And the franchise is expendable, should be raped every so often, as the rest of us are left to stand back with our arms out, trying not to puke.