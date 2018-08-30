The Sessions-Trump feud: Just a show?

Or thinking too much! (Remember that I was not a Trump supporter in the primaries, and he proved me wrong every time.)

Maybe I'm too "clever by half," as the British say.

Or maybe I've finally figured out how President Trump works.

We have a family member who is a successful magician. He once quoted Ben Okri:

"The magician and the politician have much in common: they both have to draw our attention away from what they are really doing."

Over the last few weeks, we've seen the President attack the attorney general "tweet by tweet". They are even talking in the U.S. Senate about replacing Sessions with a tougher Attorney General.

What if the whole thing is a show? Let me explain.

AG Sessions is the current leader for the Time person of the year, with the headline about "the man who wouldn't be pushed around by President Trump".

The left is suddenly in love with the quiet man from Alabama. He is going to save us from Trump or something like that. The AG is now the check on Trump.

So what's going on?

As President Trump and AG Sessions go back and forth, the DOJ is in fact investigating the Clinton Foundation. Furthermore, the DOJ is also looking into the FBI and the Clinton emails case. And there are further reports from Inspector General Michael Horowitz.

So what happens if the new candidate for Time person of the year, the new darling of the left, drops a huge nuclear bomb down the road about the Clinton Foundation? What if there are indictments? Or what if AG Sessions concludes that the FBI investigation of the Clinton e-mails was a farce and takes corrective action?

How does the left now in love with AG Sessions suddenly claim that his actions were politically motivated?

Again, I don't have any information, but my instincts tell me that this "Sessions vs. Trump" is just too cute.

I am confident that President Trump will tweet down the road that "Jeff did a good job after all"! AG Sessions will tweet back "Thank you Mr. President".

