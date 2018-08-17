The scurry of rats: Ohr worried Comey's firing threatened to expose their plot

Witness the note from Deep State's Justice Department officials: Bruce Ohr, who wrote to a fellow anti-Trump plotter, the U.K.'s Christopher Steele, worried that President Trump's firing of now former FBI director James Comey would expose them all.

Sometimes, it's the little things that tell the most.

According to a Fox News report from Catherine Herridge:

A collection of Justice Department official Bruce Ohr's emails, texts and handwritten notes, reviewed by Fox News, reveals that he was deeply connected to the unverified Steele dossier as well as its author and, during the presidential election campaign, the alleged government surveillance abuses involving a Trump campaign official. The dossier, which was used by federal officials to justify the surveillance of a top Trump aide, Carter Page, was created by Fusion GPS and paid for by Hillary Clinton's campaign and the Democratic National Committee. Ohr wrote that Christopher Steele, the ex-British spy who wrote the salacious dossier, was "very concerned (abt) about [former FBI Director James] Comey's firing – afraid they will be exposed."

Now, if they were doing everything right and everything they enacted was on the up and up, why would they cringe like that?

Why the rat-like behavior as the USS Comey sank, Bruce?

With this Ohr note, it seems they did reveal themselves for the coup-plotters they were, seeking to unseat President Trump through their Deep State trickery and fully cognizant that they were doing something shady, sneaky, and underhanded. If they were doing something they could tell their grandchildren about, we'd be hard pressed to find these bureaucratic shivers of fear.

It's as close as anything to an admission of guilt.

If you strike at the king, you'd better kill the king. Obviously, guys like Ohr have been in the Deep State Washington power game a long time, and that must be lesson one.

For the rest of us, it's just a bit humorous to see them cringe and scurry at the reality that these high and haughty bureaucrats are finally being exposed for those doings they never wanted us to know.