The liberal media are the enemy of the rule of law and civil society

The liberal media are unused to anyone fighting back. They feel that they should feel free to attack, defend, define, and distort as they see fit, because of the First Amendment, but they feel that anyone else exercising his First Amendment rights is "encouraging violence against the media." What the media ignore is their own role in fomenting law-breaking and hatred.

A. The liberal media are pushing for a quiet coup to get President Trump removed from office. Right after President Trump made a few admittedly goofy comments in his summit with President Putin, many newspapers immediately labeled him a "traitor" and openly encouraged his Cabinet to resign to push him out of office. The media constantly try to undermine the presidency by claiming that Trump is a traitor or a puppet, without a shred of evidence. The media are seeking to undermine and remove a branch of government they disagree with.

B. When Obama used nonexistent "discretion" to stop enforcing our immigration laws, the media hailed him as compassionate.

C. When President Trump decided to enforce existing immigration laws, he was criticized as a "hardliner" who hates Hispanics.

D. When Trump withdrew from a nonexistent treaty with Iran, which was never submitted for confirmation, Trump was called a war-monger.

E. The media generally insist that laws exist where none applies (such as abortion and redefining marriage and now for the "transgendered") and insist that constitutional rights for the Second, Tenth, and (for their enemies only) the First Amendments be abridged.

II. The media whips up hatred among classes, races, religions, and exactly two sexes.

A. The media constantly publish stories showing that white people are racist. In the past 48 hours alone, the New York Times has published stories showing that white people are racist in hotels and at public swimming pools. It's like "Green Eggs and Ham." Are they also racist on a train? Are they also racist on a plane? Nearly every day, the media write an article that reads, "White people are racist in [kind of place or circumstance]." This repeated emphasis whips up racial resentment and encourages violence against white people.

B. Not a day goes by without some gleeful account of how the non-white population of America is increasing, eagerly looking forward to the day when whites are in the minority. This "in your face, white people!" mentality stirs up understandable resentment among white Americans.

C. We are constantly told by the media to hate the rich, that if they have a lot of money, they must not have earned it legitimately, that "their" money should be "our" money. The resentment built up by this kind of storyline encourages lawmakers to enact theft by higher taxation.

D. Muslims are constantly told that white people hate them and discount any reasons why white people might legitimately fear them. This encourages Muslims to be angry and commit acts of violence – though to be fair, some of them don't need much encouragement to begin with.

E. Women are constantly told that most men are rapists or harassers who don't respect them. Women are encouraged to turn against men and see rape in every dorm room and every janitor closet.

F. A tiny, tiny portion of the population who are mentally ill insist on playing Peeping Tom in girls' bathrooms and dominating women's sports. Instead of calling for this fractional number to get mental help, the media portray people who stand up for women's rights as bigots.

G. We are repeatedly told that the police are racist. As a result, fewer people cooperate with the police, and sometimes a crazy person assassinates a policeman.

The results of this incitement are easy to see if you live in a far-left place like Oakland, Berkeley, or San Francisco, but all over America, this poison infects the body politic and encourages violence and lawlessness. Just ask the members of the Trump administration who have been harassed in public places or even outside their own homes. When Jim Acosta of CNN whined about being labeled an enemy of the people, Sarah Sanders reminded him that media incitement had required her to get a Secret Service bodyguard because unlike Acosta, she actually has been threatened in public.

The liberal media take no responsibility when they falsely shout "Fire!" in a crowded movie theater. Instead, they see threats in every corner whenever someone speaks against them. I don't agree with Trump on everything he does, but it's refreshing, for once, to have a president unlike George W. Bush who doesn't passively let himself be used as a punching bag by the liberal media and fights back.

