Swedish PM to immigrant arsonists: â€˜what the hell are you up to?â€™

Pity the poor Swedish prime minister, whose nation was rocked by arson attacks all across the country on Monday night. Prime Minister Stefan Löfven just can't believe how ungrateful some of the 600,000 refugees Sweden has taken in over the last few years are.

Politico:

“I am really surprised. My question for these people is ‘what the hell are you up to?’” Prime Minister Stefan Löfven said. “You’re ruining things for yourselves, for your parents, for the whole community, for the neighbors and most of Swedish society is dead against this,” he told Swedish national radio’s news show Ekot. “It seems very coordinated, almost like a military operation. Eighty cars — what is that all about?” asked Löfven. Löfven said his government has already boosted resources for the Swedish police and is planning new measures to prevent attacks against emergency services that he said frequently occur when they respond to such events. The longer-term response to such crime, he said, is to reduce unemployment and improve education and infrastructure levels in housing estates. The newspaper Aftonbladet published photographs of black-clad figures setting fire to cars in Gothenburg. Police in western Sweden said they are investigating the possibility that the arson attacks had been coordinated via social media.

You would hope someone would enlighten Mr. Löfven, but he wouldn't accept the explanation anyway. The arsonists - and probably most of the refugees - don't care about their "community," or their "neighbors," and especially about "Swedish society." They have no desire to be "Swedish" in any real sense of the term, although they wouldn't mind occupying the space on the map we currently call "Sweden."

And note the clueless response that the Sweden socialists are planning; "reduce unemployment and improve education and infrastructure levels in housing estates." To reduce unemployment, you need people who actually want to work. To improve education, you need kids who actually want to learn. And does he really expect thanks for improving infrastructure in the slums that the refugees inhabit?

I wrote this for PJ Media:

When confronted with barbarism, most civilized people are usually perplexed. "Why are they doing this," the Roman citizen must have asked as Visigoths sacked their beloved city. The Visigoths might have been equally confused. "We do it because it's what we do and we like it." I'm not sure what the answer to the prime minister's query would be from the arsonists. It could be some variation of "God is Great" or "Death to Infidels."

Sweden is boiling and the ruling socialists don't even realize they're being cooked.