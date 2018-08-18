« NY Governor Andrew Cuomo finally recants on ‘America was never that great’ | Fourth instance of mob violence this year shuts down Chicago’s fanciest shopping district »
August 18, 2018

Spoof comic claims authorship of NY Times op-ed: ‘How Can I Cure My White Guilt?’

By Thomas Lifson

I don’t know if the New York Times was hoaxed by a by a comedian pretending to be ridiculously PC about collective “white guilt,” and it almost doesn’t matter. The fact that the New York Times published this op-ed is simultaneously horrifying and hilarious (“horrifarious” in the very useful neologism coined by talk show host Joe Getty):

Tom Maguire of Just One Minute spotted a tweet raising doubt of about the authorship:

…is this for real, or has the NY Times flipped the keys to The Onion?

You know what? Go with your gut and bet 'The Onion'. As best I can tell, the Times writers and editors are serious. Authorship of the letter however, is claimed by a spoof comic who - take a seat, please - mocks the eternally woke.

So far, no satirists have claimed credit for getting Sarah Jeong hired for the editorial board at the Times.

Hat tip: Clarice Feldman

 

 

