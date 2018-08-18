Spoof comic claims authorship of NY Times op-ed: ‘How Can I Cure My White Guilt?’

Tom Maguire of Just One Minute spotted a tweet raising doubt of about the authorship:

I don’t know if the New York Times was hoaxed by a by a comedian pretending to be ridiculously PC about collective “white guilt,” and it almost doesn’t matter. The fact that the New York Times published this op-ed is simultaneously horrifying and hilarious (“horrifarious” in the very useful neologism coined by talk show host Joe Getty ):

So far, no satirists have claimed credit for getting Sarah Jeong hired for the editorial board at the Times.

To all the doubters, I fucking DID write that letter to the New York Times. Do not deny my lived experience. pic.twitter.com/0equ4Lxn5J

I wrote this letter to the New York Times under my poetic alter ego “Whitey”, a privileged cisgender white girl from Harlem. I feel my letter encapsulates the way that all white people should feel about themselves. Still can’t believe they published it. https://t.co/Uxd4E9cn2R

You know what? Go with your gut and bet 'The Onion'. As best I can tell, the Times writers and editors are serious. Authorship of the letter however, is claimed by a spoof comic who - take a seat, please - mocks the eternally woke.

…is this for real, or has the NY Times flipped the keys to The Onion?

So far, no satirists have claimed credit for getting Sarah Jeong hired for the editorial board at the Times.

Hat tip: Clarice Feldman