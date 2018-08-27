Small crowd for papal Mass in Ireland

Over half a million tickets were snapped up for the event, but it is thought that just 130,000 people turned out.

Well wishers waved flags, cheered and reached out to touch the pontiff as he passed on his way to a stage, where he then conducted the religious service for the faithful.

During the mass, which was aired live on TV, the Pope asked for forgiveness for the clerical and institutional abuse in Ireland.

On Saturday, the Pope had an emotional meeting with eight survivors of abuse.

During the meeting the eight survivors spoke at length with the Pontiff about their experiences.

As mass took place, thousands of people descended on the city centre for the Stand 4 Truth protest.