Six things that the New York Times probably didn’t think about when hiring and defending Sarah Jeong

I haven’t been able to find any indication of what Sarah Jeong’s middle name is, or even if she has one. But it is clear that as far as the New York Times is concerned, it ought to be Pandora. As Clarice Feldman pointed out, the best thing about her is that the New York Times now is stuck with her after so vigorously defending its hiring of her. Here are six factors that are going to cause a lot of pain and embarrassment for the Times and its allies.

1. Jeong has a history of trashing the New York Times:

After a bad day, some people come home and kick the furniture. I get on the internet and make fun of the New York Times. — sarah jeong (@sarahjeong) November 25, 2013

Attention: Legal Department

You know what IS good? That someone is FINALLY suing the New York Times for libel — sarah jeong (@sarahjeong) May 12, 2017

2. Collegiality with her white colleagues will be awkward, and their critics now have great ammunition:

I feel really bad for the 95% of the New York Times that already seethes with resentment over their horrible columnists — sarah jeong (@sarahjeong) April 30, 2017

Guys, what drugs do you think Paul Krugman does — sarah jeong (@sarahjeong) January 3, 2014

David Brooks wrote a very bad column and the world is again in balance — sarah jeong (@sarahjeong) May 23, 2017

@LJElkins @j_zimms Yeah and I don't think people should publish Thomas Friedman or Nick Kristof or David Brooks. Columns: meh. — sarah jeong (@sarahjeong) October 24, 2013

3. The excuse that she was responding to trolls excuse has created a need to find evangelical Christians, cops, (and New York Times reporters) trolling her. Robert Stacy McCain collects examples of viciousness directed at people that it might be very difficult to find trolling from:

4. Democrat politicians can be asked if they agree with her.

How about we start asking some Democrat politicians if they agree with the Washington Post and New York Times that there cannot be such a thing as anti-white racism nor anti-white hate crimes? Would love to get them on the record.

5. The Times has just created evidence of a hostile work environment. One more thing for the Legal Department to consider. Glenn Reynolds of Instapundit:

I dunno, the next white guy laid off will have a pretty good “hostile environment” claim….

Given the emphasis at the New York Times to “diversify” its workforce (which means decreasing the number of white males employed there), there will likely be a “disproportionate impact” on white males of any downsizing. Their attorneys now have great ammo.

6. Best of all: The Times has just handed a new, certain-to-elicit-gales-of-laughter bludgeon to the POTUS it loves to hate: Trump reading her tweets at his next rally. Tom Maguire writes: