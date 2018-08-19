Remember how Brazil, Ecuador and Peru condemned Arizona over illegal immigration in 2010?
Remember how Arizona Governor Jan Brewer got piled on by 17 Latin American nations in 2010, condemning her state for attempting to enforce federal immigration law based on the reality that Arizona was being overrun by illegals and the Obama administration was doing nothing? It was bad enough that the Obama administration sued her state to end the law, something it only did with partial success. But then Latin states such as Brazil, Colombia, Peru, and Ecuador joined the fun, piously weighing in to sign on to a highly questionable Friend of the Court brief led by Mexico, condemning Arizona for trying to enforce U.S. immigration law.
Scroll forward to 2018. Now the shoe is on the other tootsie.
Because right now, those are the very nations pulling up the drawbridge to illegals as their own countries get inundated by vast human waves of Venezuelans flooding over their borders without papers.
Ecuador has announced that anyone entering its country is going to need a passport. No more entries without papers, given that 500,000 of them have already gotten in. "This is going to skyrocket," said one Ecuadoran official. After that, Peru, which just recently saw 5,000 Venezuelan border crossings without papers in one day, announced the same bid to enforce borders. It follows from Colombia tightening its passport requirements, and both Colombia and Brazil just plain sealing their borders to make the human waves stop. Chile, too, tightened entry rules after it got flooded. The latest news is that Brazil is now deploying troops to fight the migrants.
Comically, Colombia, which has pretty much let all comers in and expected them to fan out across the continent, says it is upset about Peru's and Ecuador's new passport requirements, because, well, they now get to keep the million or so people who had been ready to move onward. (More than 2 million Venezuelans have fled socialism, most running to the first place they could find, which was Colombia, but they have also overrun Brazil). It probably doesn't help that a Colombian judge recently ruled that the incomers were fully entitled to the benefits of Colombia's vast health care system without having paid anything in. The U.S. has just dispatched a hospital ship to the Colombian coast to help pick up the pieces, given that Colombia is otherwise a good American ally.
While I pity the plight of these sick Venezuelan refugees from socialism and fully support the U.S. mercy mission, there is also the main issue of why these countries don't want to be overrun. Like the illegals who rolled into Arizona that Colombia and the others had such tough words for, quite a few of these people are criminals who have wrought havoc on the countries they invaded. It's gotten so bad that in one Brazilian town, the locals literally ran them all out of town.
Which was exactly what happened in Arizona.
Yet these were the very countries that condemned Arizona for wanting to enforce simple federal immigration law in the wake of the Obama administration's opposition to it.
They piled on, they condemned Arizona, and they did Mexico's bidding, telling Arizona that it had no right to enforce immigration laws and the interests of illegals should reign supreme. Based on what they claimed, no cop has a right to stop a person suspected to be in the country illegally, because, well, they have to stand up for their nationals and potential human rights violations (in their countries where locals had none) were just too important.
Their hypocrisy is now evident in their new passport requirements and desperate efforts to halt the human waves, even with border shutdowns and troops.
What's more, it's compounded by the fact that for years, they defended the 'sovereignty' of Venezuela's socialist hellhole even as it was ever more obvious that human waves would be the final result. They defended Venezuela against Bad Gringo in the Organization of American States, they stood up for that dump when President Trump let it get out that invasion was on the table, they defended Chavez at the various Summits of the Americas, and they denied there was any sort of problem that might just come back to bite them in the butt.
Their farsighted 'thinking' has brought them the human waves, same human waves Arizona was raked over the coals for. An apology for that court stunt against Arizona is now just a little overdue.
Image Credit: CIDH via Flickr and Wikimedia // CC BY-SA 2.0
