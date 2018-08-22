Press mocks the murder of Mollie Tibbetts soon as it turns into an illegal alien story

After whipping up such a brouhaha about illegal immigrants being separated from their children as a result of their lawbreaking, the press was confronted with new story about illegals to report and comment upon, and it didn't quite tug on the heartstrings the way the crying toddlers narrative did.

According to the New York Times:

A body believed to be that of Mollie Tibbetts, a 20-year-old student at the University of Iowa who vanished a month ago after going for a jog, was found on Tuesday morning, investigators announced. A 24-year-old undocumented immigrant has been charged with first-degree murder in the killing. The body was found in a field southeast of Brooklyn, Iowa. Ms. Tibbetts was last seen nearby on July 18, Rick Rahn, a special agent of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, said at a news conference. “The identity has not been confirmed, however, we believe it to be the body of Mollie Tibbetts,” Mr. Rahn said. The authorities did not say what the specific cause of death was; an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday. The man charged in the killing is Cristhian Bahena Rivera, who lives in rural Poweshiek County, where the killing happened. He had lived in the area for four to seven years, Mr. Rahn said. Mr. Rivera’s Facebook page indicated he was from Mexico, a contention that President Trump alluded to during a rally Tuesday evening in West Virginia.

So instead of photoshopped Time magazine covers, howls from the on-screen punditry, and big news space doled out for a weepy open letter from Laura Bush pleading the case for illegals, we get this callous response to this actual murder from the press:

First, in the cynicism of Associated Press White House correspondent Zeke Miller:

Likely coming to a Trump rally near you.... Investigators: Suspect in Mollie Tibbetts death is in custody, subject to immigration detainer https://t.co/S14Mbnd7Ff — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) August 21, 2018

As one respondent on Twitter noted: Uhhh, that's not the story, pal. See Twitchy's curation of choice tweets, signaling how well that went over.

We're talking about a murder here, and that of a very innocent young person, someone who never so much as gave a middle finger nor threw a water bottle at a cop. Yet the press is playing it up in a disgusting manner, mocking it, politicizing it, belittling it, all because they have bottomless contempt for the people who consider this issue important, which happens to include their viewers.

Obviously, they don't want to cover this story (or see to it that Mollie receives justice) because they don't like this narrative. To them, illegals are all valedictorians and war heroes, not cold-blooded killers whose contribution to 'diversity' is importing the typical doings of Mexico into the U.S. heartland. That's what this story is really about, and they resent that reality, or the weight that U.S. viewers put on this issue, which clearly outweighs the shenanigans of swamp city.

They could ignore it, of course. They could cover it objectively, which, as the NYT to its credit so far, has done. But right off the bat, we see that much of their main interest is mockery, not directly at Mollie, but against the concern we ordinary Americans have for protecting someone like Mollie.

It's us they despise. Us, their viewers. These acts show how much they really hate us.

Any questions as to why the media is so detested?