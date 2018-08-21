Presidential expert Stormy Daniels says Trump is in 'over his head'

AOL:

Stormy Daniels, the porn star who allegedly received hush money from President Donald Trump after reportedly having an affair in 2006, didn’t vote for him nor does she think he’s capable of doing his job. “I think he’s a man who’s gotten in over his head,” Daniels said on Monday’s broadcast of the British talk show “Loose Women.” Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, appeared on the program to explain why she was a surprise no-show on “Celebrity Big Brother” outside of London last week. But the conversation quickly turned to Trump and the scandal that has dogged his presidency. Despite receiving hate mail and threats, Daniels said that in the future, she hopes it “becomes known that I am not a liar, that maybe some other women will continue to come up to me and say that I changed their lives in a positive way by not being afraid.”

No doubt presidential scholars will be inspired by the depth and breadth of the porn star's analysis of Trump's abilities.

I suppose it's possible that between takes on the set of her smut movies where she cavorted naked with others, Daniels might have "boned up" on history and the biographies of other presidents. You have to admit, the woman has many hidden talents, despite everything else being embarrassingly open for inspection.

Meanwhile, other empty headed celebrities have recently weighed in on important matters of state. Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who believes police are deliberately targeting black men for murder, commented on rising interest rates. Kaepernick believes that rates going up is a conspiracy of white people to hold the black man down.

And Sean Penn, who has met with some of the world's greatest statesmen, including Fidel Castro and Hugo Chavez, offered his expert opinion to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, telling him that he had a lot of support in Hollywood for hating America and to keep working to build the ultimate weapon to defend Islam from insults and "Christian terrorists."

It's come to this. A porn star being asked for her opinion on the Trump presidency - and is taken seriously by Trump haters.