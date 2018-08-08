Out of the shadows: FBI corruption probe about to put Bruce Ohr in the hot seat

This alone should be enough to strike terror in the heart of anyone implicated in this scheme. But when you consider that Donald Trump is the most successful reality television producer in the history of that medium, and therefore is a master of dramatic pacing, and that the midterm election in November is the prize at stake, then there is reason to believe that the American public is about to learn a lot of disturbing news about the Deep State before people go to the polls.

The weaponization of the FBI's counterintelligence operations on behalf of Hillary Clinton's presidential candidacy is the greatest political scandal in American history. The dramatic story is unfolding before our eyes, and the key point to remember is that declassification of key documents is controlling the pace of the story – and President Trump has the ability to declassify anything he sees fit to share with the American public.

The public already has learned a lot of about James Comey, Robert Mueller, Rod Rosenstein, and the disturbing Peter Strzok.

But so far, Bruce Ohr, formerly the associate deputy attorney general (number four in the DOJ, reporting to Sally Yates before she was fired for insubordination), has remained in the shadows. That is about to change. Does Ohr look like a stand-up guy to you? Or someone who will squeal under pressure?

Rep. Devin Nunes (see video #1 embedded below) and John Solomon of The Hill (see video #2 embedded below) are previewing the world of hurt that awaits Ohr and his wife, Nellie, for they operated as middlemen, allowing the cabal to violate the FBI's rejection of Glenn Simpson of Fusion GPS as a counterintelligence source after the FBI specifically rejected use of his information because he lied to the bureau. This continuing reliance on the Steele dossier commissioned by Simpson's firm, in the pay of the Hillary campaign and the DNC, enabled the FISA warrants to be renewed in order to spy on an elected president after he took office.

John Solomon's article in The Hill today is essential reading for those wanting to get a preview of how the scandal will unfold. Read the whole thing, but if you are in a hurry, here is some of the most critical information:

Ohr's own notes, emails and text messages show he communicated extensively with Steele and with Fusion GPS founder Glenn Simpson. Those documents have been turned over in recent weeks to investigative bodies in Congress and the DOJ, but not reviewed outside the investigative ranks until now. They show Ohr had contact with Steele in the days just before the FBI opened its Trump-Russia probe in summer 2016, and then engaged Steele as a "confidential human source" (CHS) assisting in that probe. They also confirm that Ohr later became a critical conduit of continuing information from Steele after the FBI ended the Brit's role as an informant. "B, doubtless a sad and crazy day for you re- SY," Steele texted Ohr on Jan. 31, 2017, referencing President Trump's firing of Sally Yates for insubordination. Steele's FBI relationship had been terminated about three months earlier. The bureau concluded on Nov. 1, 2016, that he leaked information to the news media and was "not suitable for use" as a confidential source, memos show. The FBI specifically instructed Steele that he could no longer "operate to obtain any intelligence whatsoever on behalf of the FBI," those memos show. Yet, Steele asked Ohr in the Jan. 31 text exchange if he could continue to help feed information to the FBI: "Just want to check you are OK, still in the situ and able to help locally as discussed, along with your Bureau colleagues." "I'm still here and able to help as discussed," Ohr texted back. "I'll let you know if that changes." Steele replied, "If you end up out though, I really need another (bureau?) contact point/number who is briefed. We can't allow our guy to be forced to go back home. It would be disastrous." Investigators are trying to determine who [sic] Steele was referring to. FBI officials now admit they continued to receive information from Steele through Ohr, identifying more than a half-dozen times its agents interviewed Ohr in late 2016 and 2017, to learn what Steele was saying. That continued reliance on Steele after his termination is certain to raise interest in Congress about whether the FBI broke its own rules.

Speaking to Sean Hannity Tuesday night, Rep. Nunes, who has seen all the classified materials so far denied to the public, laid it out. The video is below, but themarketswork.com provides extensive commentary and background information.

Last night, also on Sean Hannity's show, John Solomon was joined by Rep. Mark Meadows to discuss Ohr. Solomon sums it up at the end: