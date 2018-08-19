NY Times columnist says Trump ‘would certainly like to’ murder people without due process
Sarah Jeong may not be the craziest, most irresponsible, editorialist at the New York Times. Her new colleague, NYT opinion writer Michelle Goldberg, fancies herself able to read the malicious thoughts in President Trump’s mind and tell us what he would secretly like to do. Paul Crookston os the Free Beacon spotted Ms. Goldberg on MSNBC spouting this nonsense, for which there is an eager audience, apparently. There’s also an audience for pornography, which such opinions resemble, in that they both slake a shameful thirst for fantasy gratification.
The outrageous libel developed during a panel discussion on Friday’s Meet the Press Daily:
RealClearPolitics reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns was criticizing Trump’s communication strategy when she called him "the leader of the free world." Goldberg interjected to say that, actually, German Chancellor Angela Merkel is the leader of the free world.
"He’s not the leader of the free world, but, sorry," Goldberg said.
"By default he’s the leader of the free world," Commentary magazine editor John Podhoretz replied.
"Angela Merkel is the leader of the free world," Goldberg said, while Podhoretz laughed.
"Well, he is the most important person in the world in politics right now," Huey-Burns said, looking at Goldberg.
MSNBC's Katy Tur asked if Goldberg meant European countries don’t see Trump as a leader, but Goldberg went further than that.
"He’s a sort of junior player in a bloc of authoritarian countries," she said. "He’s part of a bloc that includes [Russian President] Vladimir Putin, [Philippine President Rodrigo] Duterte."
Both leaders she referenced have faced steep criticism for violence against their own citizens, prompting Tur to push Goldberg to clarify.
"[Trump] is not rounding people up and murdering them without any due process," Tur said.
"He would certainly like to," Goldberg replied.
"I don’t think you can say that definitively, Michelle," Tur said, steering the conversation to Podhoretz.
When Katy Tur becomes the voice of sanity trying to balance your anti-Trump opinions, you’re a caricature of a responsible journalist and don’t even know you need help. Watch the whole thing:
