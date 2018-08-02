NFL QB Zak Prescott target of vicious attacks for defending anthem

"Free speech" advocates who support NFL anthem protesters lit into Dallas Cowboys quarterback Zak Prescott for his comments about taking a knee during the anthem not being the "time or the venue" to protest.

"Free speech" advocates who support NFL anthem protesters lit into Dallas Cowboys quarterback Zak Prescott for his comments about taking a knee during the anthem not being the "time or the venue" to protest. Many of the criticisms directed at Prescott were racially charged. Daily Wire: After being called a "lemonade serving house negro" for his opinion by NY Daily News columnist Carron J. Phillips, Prescott told the press that he doesn't regret his comments. "Prescott received criticism from journalists, rappers, comedians and some fellow NFL players," the Star-Telegram reports. "His own Twitter and Instagram pages have been bombarded by a number of unflattering memes and comments." One of the most egregious responses came from Phillips: This meeting/statement means nothing when Jerry Jones, who owns "America's Team," has drawn a line in the sand and Dak Prescott is out here basically saying he's happy being a lemonade serving house negro. https://t.co/0NtE8c4oiy — Carron J. Phillips (@carronJphillips) July 27, 2018 a

After being called a "lemonade serving house negro" for his opinion by NY Daily News columnist Carron J. Phillips, Prescott told the press that he doesn't regret his comments. "Prescott received criticism from journalists, rappers, comedians and some fellow NFL players," the Star-Telegram reports. "His own Twitter and Instagram pages have been bombarded by a number of unflattering memes and comments." One of the most egregious responses came from Phillips:

This meeting/statement means nothing when Jerry Jones, who owns “America’s Team,” has drawn a line in the sand and Dak Prescott is out here basically saying he’s happy being a lemonade serving house negro. https://t.co/0NtE8c4oiy — Carron J. Phillips (@carronJphillips) July 27, 2018

Prescott answered some of the criticism with class:

But while Prescott says he's certainly "not oblivious" to the at-times vicious and racially-charged backlash, he's not going to let it influence his opinion. "I am not oblivious to it," Prescott told the Star-Telegram Tuesday after practice in Oxnard, California. "You get on social media, you see It. It doesn't bother me. I said what I said. You have an opinion. Everyone else has an opinion. They are entitled to it as well. I accepted what they said and respect it. They should respect mine."

Sorry, Zak: you're dreaming if you think you'll get any "respect" from these morons. You should know by now that "free speech" has a very different meaning from what you may think. You're perfectly free to speak your mind – as long as you agree with the liberal racists.

In vain, Prescott tried to explain his position with a little nuance:

I think there was a little misunderstanding of the fact of what I believe in[.] ... I never said I didn't believe in social injustice and things that were going on. I just said I didn't think that the national anthem was the time. It's two minutes out of our day that we could also be spending embracing what our country should be and what our country is going to be one day that we know that it's not right now. That is the sad part about it. That it's not. I respect everybody. And power to the people that kneel. That is what they believe in and they should be able to kneel. For me, the game of football has been such a peace. It's a moment for me to be at peace and think about all the great things our country does have.

Liberals don't do nuance, a requirement for which is the ability to engage in introspection and deep thought.

The NFL should hire Prescott as a spokesman:

"The game of football has always brought me such a peace, and I think it does the same for a lot of people – a lot of people playing the game, a lot of people watching the game, a lot of people that have any impact of the game," he continued, NBC Sports reported. "So when you bring such a controversy to the stadium, to the field, to the game, it takes away ... from that. It takes away from the joy and the love that football brings a lot of people. I'm all about making a chance and making a difference, [but] this whole kneeling, and all of that, was all about just raising awareness, and the fact that we're still talking about social injustice years later, I think we've gotten to that point. I think we've proved it. We know about social injustice."

Perhaps the NFL wouldn't be losing fans so quickly if the owners and the league made that simple point. Football is a game. It is played for the enjoyment of its fans. It is not a platform to make idiotic protests by people who don't know what they're protesting.

At this point, kneeling for the anthem is pure grandstanding. If you want to see your name in the paper or be quoted on TV, do something special on the field and forget politics.