Netflix cancels its announced Farrakhan documentary

A Netflix spokesperson told Variety on Tuesday that, despite previous reports to the contrary, the company will not be bringing My Life's Journey Through Music, a documentary about Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, to their streaming service. In a brief statement, the company blamed the misinformation on "an internal miscommunication"

After Louis Farrakhan touted on Twitter the release of a documentary about him titled My Life's Journey through Music on streaming service Netflix, many subscribers (including me) were appalled. Apparently, there was enough blowback that the streaming giant reconsidered and canceled. I use the word "apparently" because the announcement of the move issued by Netflix is deliberately vague:

The film will not be released on Netflix. Due to an internal miscommunication, it appeared to be scheduled on Netflix, but it is not. We apologize for any confusion this has caused.

This is so studiously vague that it appears to be hiding what really happened. There is room to believe that the decision to feature the film was reversed after blowback and threats to unsubscribe from outraged customers. The fact that the announcement came just before new programming went live on the first of August is extremely suspicious.

I am reasonably confident that the statement is pure weaseling, done to avoid an apology for making a decision to feature a radical Jew-hater in a favorable light.

Netflix has signed a huge deal with ex-president Obama for programming and is in danger of becoming identified as left-wing in nature, threatening to divide its subscriber base. Having watched a hundred billion dollars of market value evaporate from Bay Area neighbor Facebook, Netflix needs to watch its step and guard against falling into the chasm of ideological bias strong enough to repel customers.