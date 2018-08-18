NARAL partners with ice cream shop to sell 'Rocky Roe v. Wade' flavor

The National Abortion Rights Action League (NARAL) has always promoted abortion as a fundamental right of women – sacrosanct and inviolable. But how much do these people really respect the women they purport to represent?

What's the Scoop? is partnering with NARAL Pro-Choice Oregon by offering pints for sale including a new custom flavor made exclusively for NARAL Pro-Choice Oregon: Rocky Roe v. Wade Half of all sales will benefit NARAL Pro-Choice Oregon. Order your pints online between August 13-26. Pick up your pints between September 13-21 at What's the Scoop?, 3540 N Williams Ave. NARAL Pro-Choice Oregon staff and volunteers will be on hand on September 13th from 5:00-8:00 and we'd love to see you there.

There is no more wrenching personal decision a woman can make than the decision to abort her baby. Even most pro-choice advocates recognize this. That so many women come to regret that decision speaks to why so many Americans believe that abortion should be illegal in almost all cases.

But to NARAL, abortion is an ice cream flavor.

National Right to Life News observes, "At least the ad doesn't have a little girl taking a bite out of [an] ice cream cone. I guess even NARAL draws the line somewhere."

Tyler O'Neil at PJ Media wonders if this is really "defending" Roe v. Wade.

Nowhere in the Constitution did the founders – or the authors of the amendments – create a right to abortion or same-sex marriage [sic]. The very idea of such "rights" would have been anathema to them. Indeed, Roe v. Wade rooted the right to abortion in the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, and at the very same time the states were passing that amendment, they were tightening – not loosening – their laws against killing unborn babies. Kavanaugh is likely to be confirmed to the Supreme Court, and when he is, he will not be allowed to willy nilly overturn settled precedent. The Court only considers between 60 and 80 cases every year, and the abortion case in question would have to be just right for the Court to even consider altering the Roe decision. Furthermore, striking down previous Supreme Court decisions that involved judicial activism is not itself activism, but returning to the basic meaning of the Constitution. Finally, and this may be the most important point, overturning Roe v. Wade would not make abortion illegal – it would allow the states to have their own separate laws on abortion. This would enable each state to pass its own protections on the lives of unborn infants, and it would enable local voters to hold their representatives accountable on a local level, which is much more representative of what the people actually want.

This is what is really at stake with the Kavanaugh nomination: the virtual end of legislating from the bench. As Tyler points out, what NARAL fears is representative government. If control over abortion rights is returned to the states, NARAL will have to pressure 50 different legislatures to get what it wants. Not having the Supreme Court to short-circuit democracy will fundamentally alter the relationship between the governors and the governed.

The cavalier attitude toward aborting a child by NARAL is not surprising. These people see killing a fetus as a "medical procedure" and not the life-altering, searing decision real women in real America sometimes make. How anyone can eat "Rocky Roe v. Wade" without vomiting is beyond me.