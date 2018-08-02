Mueller team signals it may not call its star witness against Manafort

The stunning disclosure came as prosecutor Uzo Asonye was questioning an FBI agent about a financial document apparently authored by Mr. Gates. Judge T.S. Ellis III interrupted the testimony to ask why the agent was discussing the memo and not its supposed author.

"He may testify in this case, your honor, he may not," Mr. Asonye said.

Journalists and others immediately scrambled out of the courtroom to the report the revelation, amusing Judge Ellis.

"That's news to me and about 25 others who scurried out of here like rats on a sinking ship," Judge Ellis shot back.

Mr. Asonye attempted to backtrack, telling Judge Ellis that evidence presented will determine which witnesses testify.

But that only elicited a sharp rebuke from the judge.

"You know who you are going to call," he said. "If you are going to call Mr. Gates, this is a waste of time."