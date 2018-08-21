More fake news falls apart: Mexico produces murder warrant for sob-story illegal busted taking wife to hospital

The media had a good run in the past few days, piously painting ICE as heartless again for detaining an illegal on the way to the hospital for the sake of his pregnant wife, in what it thought would be a re-run of its separation-of-children spectacular. Just listen to this CBS report and feel free to gross out. ICE came out and said the man was wanted on a murder warrant after the first weepy headlines. Then that rather concrete official declaration drew skepticism from the press, which cited the wan statements about not knowing anything about no warrant from the man's lawyer, often in its headlines, as its authority. Now we have the total collapse of the press narrative with the appearance of the Mexican warrant, and here is the real story, as reported by the Los Angeles Times:

An immigrant in the U.S. illegally who was detained by federal officers in San Bernardino last week while heading to the hospital with his pregnant wife is one of three men listed in an arrest warrant for a 2006 murder in Mexico. Joel Arrona-Lara is wanted in connection with the killing of Miguel Ángel Morales Rodríguez, alias “El Garcia,” according to the arrest warrant, which was provided by a law enforcement official who is not authorized to speak publicly about the case. Well, scratch that: Mexico has produced the murder warrant the ICE agents picked up Joel Arrona-Lara for, and it turns out he is accused of stomping a man known as "El Garcia" to death, along with two confederates named "El Chiko" and "El Rigo," in what sounds like gang activity. Like someone like that running around on your streets? Does someone like that sound like he belongs here? It's so bad even the Mexicans are after him, because he's obviously a menace to society. What's more, the warrant says the man's wife was involved, too. If that's the same woman who sobbed for the cameras about being pregnant and driving herself to the hospital for her scheduled C-section (likely at public expense), then it looks like two arrests were actually in order. It's possible they let her off because she was obviously pregnant. It's also possible that, given this thug's morals, he had more than one "wife." As for the sobbing woman, her husband's lawyer says she's also in the country illegally, and it's rather notable that she speaks no English for the cameras, signalling she's someone who's been here awhile yet isn't here to be American. What we have here is the real face of illegal immigration. Not valedictorians and overachievers, but the kind of people President Trump took his poll lead (and was excoriated in the press) for describing: "When Mexico sends its people, they're not sending their best. They're not sending you. They're not sending you. They're sending people that have lots of problems, and they're bringing those problems with us. They're bringing drugs. They're bringing crime. They're rapists. And some, I assume, are good people." This charmer fits the description to a tee. Yet the press was so willing to take up his case as their latest sob story, the one they keep flinging at us to tell us we are bad people for wanting immigration law to mean what it says. That very attitude is what enables a guy like Arrona-Lara to skip off scot-free from a Mexican murder warrant and live the welfare life over in the U.S. as the left cheers. Any questions as to why the press is so distrusted?