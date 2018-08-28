McCain, then and now

Then when people die, such as Reagan or McCain, they act as though they had always loved them.

The playbook is always the same. The Democrats, in collusion with the media, target Republicans no matter who they are. They trashed Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush, John McCain, Mitt Romney and Donald Trump.

Here is the New York Times on McCain in 2008:

As tough as the times are, the selection of a new president is easy. After nearly two years of a grueling and ugly campaign, Senator Barack Obama of Illinois has proved that he is the right choice to be the 44th president of the United States. Mr. Obama has met challenge after challenge, growing as a leader and putting real flesh on his early promises of hope and change. He has shown a cool head and sound judgment. We believe he has the will and the ability to forge the broad political consensus that is essential to finding solutions to this nation’s problems. In the same time, Senator John McCain of Arizona has retreated farther and farther to the fringe of American politics, running a campaign on partisan division, class warfare and even hints of racism. His policies and worldview are mired in the past. His choice of a running mate so evidently unfit for the office was a final act of opportunism and bad judgment that eclipsed the accomplishments of 26 years in Congress. If and when conservatives with humility and integrity ... take back their party, I will again consider voting for a worthy GOP candidate. Given the particularly ugly nature of Mr. McCain’s campaign, the urge to choose on the basis of raw emotion is strong. But there is a greater value in looking closely at the facts of life in America today and at the prescriptions the candidates offer. The differences are profound.

Here is the Washington Post on McCain in 2008:

The choice is made easy in part by Mr. McCain's disappointing campaign, above all his irresponsible selection of a running mate who is not ready to be president. It is made easy in larger part, though, because of our admiration for Mr. Obama and the impressive qualities he has shown during this long race. Yes, we have reservations and concerns, almost inevitably, given Mr. Obama's relatively brief experience in national politics. But we also have enormous hopes. Mr. Obama is a man of supple intelligence, with a nuanced grasp of complex issues and evident skill at conciliation and consensus-building. At home, we believe, he would respond to the economic crisis with a healthy respect for markets tempered by justified dismay over rising inequality and an understanding of the need for focused regulation. Abroad, the best evidence suggests that he would seek to maintain U.S. leadership and engagement, continue the fight against terrorists, and wage vigorous diplomacy on behalf of U.S. values and interests. Mr. Obama has the potential to become a great president. Given the enormous problems he would confront from his first day in office, and the damage wrought over the past eight years, we would settle for very good.

Here is Joe Biden on McCain in 2008:

The campaign a person runs says everything about the way they’ll govern. The McCain-Palin campaign decided to bet the house -- decided to bet the house -- on the politics perfected by Karl Rove. Those tactics may be good at squeaking by in an election, but they are bad if you want to lead one nation, indivisible.

Here is John Lewis on McCain in 2008:

Civil rights icon and Georgia congressman John Lewis is accusing John McCain and Sarah Palin of stoking hate, likening the atmosphere at Republican campaign events to those featuring George Wallace, the segregationist former governor of Alabama and presidential candidate. McCain's campaign has responded with a statement in the candidate's name, urging Barack Obama to repudiate Lewis's comments.



"What I am seeing reminds me too much of another destructive period in American history," Lewis said in a statement issued today for Politico's Arena forum. "Sen. McCain and Gov. Palin are sowing the seeds of hatred and division, and there is no need for this hostility in our political discourse."

Rick Davis is being widely quoted this week in his praise of John McCain. Davis was McCain’s campaign manager in 2000 and 2008. I wonder why the media doesn’t point out the connections between Davis and Paul Manafort.

In 2006,[10] Davis and Manafort formed the company 3eDC, an Internet firm,[13] which the McCain campaign selected to oversee the campaign's Web site and online fund raising. The company was paid $340,000 before the contract's cancellation in April 2007; in mid-June, the campaign reported that it still owed the company $721,000.[10][14] In all, the McCain campaign paid $971,860 to the company.[15] In June 2008, Campaign Money Watch, a 527 independent political group, filed a federal complaint that the company had improperly reduced the amount the campaign owed it by $107,000. [16] This complaint was found to have no cause and dismissed by the FEC in June 2009. [17]https://en.wikipedia.org/ wiki/Rick_Davis_(politics)

I wonder why there is no mention of the Davis connection to Russia and to McCain.

A top political adviser in Sen. John McCain's presidential campaign helped arrange an introduction in 2006 between McCain and a Russian billionaire whose suspected links to anti-democratic and organized-crime figures are so controversial that the U.S. government revoked his visa.

The only time the media liked McCain is when he was trashing Republicans. They liked him before 2008 when he wasn’t challenging Obama. Then they ripped him in 2008. They loved him again when he went after the Russian dossier and trashed Trump.

Where is the maverick on the left that ripped Obama’s disastrous policies? They would have been given no coverage in the papers or on the networks if a Democrat would have trashed Obama in the way McCain, Flake and Corker trash Trump.

Objective reporting has mostly disappeared over decades.

