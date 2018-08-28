Master Roland S. Martin will now speak for all black people

Martin is irritated because after a large group of big city black pastors from around the nation attended a private meeting with President Trump on the issue of prison reform, too many of these religious men said inappropriate things about Donald Trump.

Roland S. Martin speaks for all blacks in “ These African American Pastors Who Sucked Up to Donald Trump Are a Disgrace ” in the Daily Beast, August 27, 2018.

“Black people cannot stand Donald Trump.” Martin asserts. Okay -- God speaks to Roland and Roland speaks for black people, we get it. When Martin has time between power lunches of arugula salad at the Coast Grill and dinner of smoked salmon at East by Northeast I am certain he hangs out in the ‘hood rapping with the homeys.

What dreadful things did these pastors say to DJT? Hold on to your hat -- Julian Lowe of Los Angeles said, “I’m very grateful for this administration and for you personally.”

Now where does someone like Pastor Lowe get off saying nice things about DJT that Roland S. Martin does not approve of? Martin probably prefers the Kathy Griffin model of Sanctioned Democratic Party Civil Discourse when addressing the President: “Take his (John McCain’s) name out of your mouth you piece of sh*t…. F**k you,” Miss Griffin tweeted on Saturday.

That’s so nice. At least you can take comfort in that, Roland.

Martin continues, “What rankles (sic) black folks is the genuflecting to the feet of Trump, and not any effort to hold him accountable for his words and actions.” I think it should be “genuflecting at the feet”, but I’m not going to argue with a man who speaks for whole races at one time with such eloquence.

There follows the usual leftist litany of Trump Transgression, you know, he lies, and he disrespects women, and he supports voter suppression. You get it.

Having assured us that “Black people cannot stand Donald Trump” Martin rattles of the names of six pastors who not only seem to like Donald Trump, but who express thanks to and admiration for the President. Among the seven black people populating this column, Martin is the only one who cannot stand Donald Trump. Everybody else loves Donald Trump.

Martin’s math is as fuzzy as his argument.

So Martin joins a long list of blacks who desire ownership of other blacks; he tells them what they can say, and expresses outrage when they don’t say what he wants them to say. Roland S. Martin sounds like any modern controlling liberal with an ego grander than his accumulation of knowledge. He perfectly emulates black historical figures has never heard of; 19th-century black figures like John Carruthers Stanly who owned 163 slaves, Antoine Dubuclet who owned 100 slaves, and Andrew Durnford who owned 77 slaves. That’s 340 slaves combined, but Martin is shooting for the whole barrel.

So get back in line, you black pastors of good faith and deed. Genuflect to the feet of Master Martin.

Image courtesy of CNN.