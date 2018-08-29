Man, woman, and whatever

Well, not so fast, as we see in news reports :

A couple of days ago, we heard that the Democrat National Committee had rewritten the rules to have equal representation, or the same number of men and women in every committee.

Members of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) voted on Saturday to modify its charter to define gender as being determined by self-identification and to include a classification for gender non-binary members. The previous charter required that all committees be divided evenly between men and women but, under the newly adopted system, committees “shall be as equally divided as practicable between men and women (determined by gender self-identification) meaning that the variance between men and women in the group cannot exceed one (1).” Additionally, gender non-binary members will count as neither male nor female, while the remaining, gendered members will be divided evenly between male and female. “At the root of our diverse party is a commitment to inclusion and opportunity,” DNC Chair Tom Perez said in a statement to CNN. “By adopting this amendment, the Democratic National Committee is ensuring every Democrat feels welcome and embraced for who they are. This action reaffirms our solidarity with the LGBTQ community and challenges governments, employers, and organizations across the country to do the same.”

Are you confused? I am. Nevertheless, it is a classic example of why this party has lost so much of the country.

First, who cares what the gender makeup of a committee is? The objective is to find a group of people who care to be involved and share some of the party's values. This is more diversity insanity to say the least.

Second, my own experience is that party activists are motivated by issues, not anything else.

As a side note, they had a little celebration in South Texas to remember that President Lyndon B. Johnson was born this week in 1908. Wonder what he'd thought of all of these rules?

PS: You can listen to my show (Canto Talk) and follow me on Twitter.