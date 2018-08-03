Let's all thank Sarah Jeong for showing us what liberals think of white people

Anti-white racism is endemic among liberals. For liberals, it is permissible to show disdain for white people in a way that would be totally, totally unacceptable to show for blacks, Hispanics, or people of other "colors" of the liberal rainbow.

This is clearer than ever now that we have been exposed to the ravings of The New York Times' latest hire, editorial writer Sarah Jeong. Jeong, who is Asian (a word I despise for its P.C. vagueness), has a long history of making racist comments about white people on Twitter. When confronted with the fact of this, the Times doubled down, releasing a statement saying it knew about Jeong's comments but was okay with them because Jeong was just using "satire" to bait people who were making racist comments against her.

Can you imagine the Times excusing such naked racism as "satire" if directed against any other ethnic group? I think not. I think Jeong was hired not in spite her racist rants, but rather because of them. Because I think Jeong says exactly what liberals feel.

Let's look at some of her tweets:

1. "Dumba-- f------ white people marking up the internet with their opinions like dogs p------ on fire hydrants"

Liberals tell us all the time that the opinions of white people do not matter, only the sensitivities of "victim classes."

2. "oh man it's kind of sick how much joy I get from being cruel to old white men."

We are constantly told how old the white population is, and the media gleefully count off the years, days, and minutes until the time they are no longer in the majority. When whites become a minority in a particular school or workplace or town, it is a cause for media celebration.

3. "I dare you to go on Wikipedia and play 'Things white people can definitely take credit for' it's really hard."

The media constantly report "the first black to do X" and "the first Hispanic to do Y" but never talk about race when a white person accomplishes anything (unless it is a woman), in line with their policy of promoting accomplishments only of non-white males.

4. "White people have stopped breeding. You'll all go extinct soon."

See #2 above.

5. "I was equating Trump with Hitler before it was cool."

The liberal media do this all the time, trying to delegitimize not merely Trump, but the millions who voted for him as racist and extreme.

6. "I open my mouth to politely greet a Republican, but nothing but an unending cascade of vomit flows from my face."

Liberals encourage violence like this all the time. What consequences has Maxine Waters faced for encouraging people to harass Sarah Sanders? None. How many Berkeley rioters have faced punishment for violent acts against conservative speakers? None.

You may remember that the publisher of The New York Times met with President Trump two weeks ago to complain about Trump's adversarial comments about the media. At the very same time the publisher was complaining about Trump, he was hiring an out-and-out anti-white racist for his senior editorial staff.

Liberals hate white people, even if they themselves are white (the self-loathing makes them feel virtuous, in a twisted way). But as they issue forth their propaganda, they want to maintain the charade of impartiality. Sarah Jeong has done us all a great service for once again exposing the liberal media as the base, vile, anti-white racists they truly are.

Ed Straker is the senior writer at Newsmachete.com.