Leftists bucking to can distinguished Christian Air Force base commander

Apparently, the tolerance-challenged left, atheist division, thinks there's no room for any expression of religious faith from anyone in a public position, so these leftists are harassing a blameless man with calls for "investigation."

Look how disgusting they are:

The Military Religious Freedom Foundation (MRFF) sent a formal complaint this week to Defense Secretary James Mattis calling for an investigation of Brig. Gen. E. John Teichert, a Christian, and the newly installed commander of the 412 Test Wing at Edwards Air Force Base in California. Teichert drew the group's ire by posting links to articles, a Christmas video, and scriptures on his personal website called Prayer at Lunchtime for the United States. The website also has a list for whom users should pray about.

As usual, the loud claim they are making is that the general's expression of his religious faith somehow creates a hostile work environment for anyone who's not of the same faith, despite the fact that the general never put that website in front of the troops, nor did he tell any of them to read it. His religious website was located only as a result of determined doxxing from leftists hell-bent on erasing Christianity from the public square and denying troops who put their lives on the line for us the comforts of their faith.

The website they are screaming about was hardly "secret," as Newsweek's Nina Burleigh insinuates – an odd thing to howl about if the charge is pushing one's religious faith onto others who don't want it. While the website isn't even something the general put his full name on, he also did not try to conceal it from troops by writing utterly anonymously, the way leftists do, including the 41 anonymous complainants supposedly cited in the call for investigation. The general put just his first name on it, and only those Christians who are interested in this sort of stuff were his intended audience.

In fact, he explicitly said his intention was to urge people who are already Christian to go pray, which is part of his religious faith. What it didn't say is that his plan was for every atheist and leftist to join in.

What's more, there is no evidence that this website has had anything to do with his on-the-job performance, other than from the positive effect its Christian message amounted to, enabling him to rise in the ranks for being so good to his troops, flying in dangerous combat missions, and faithfully enacting the U.S. military mission.

Yet here we are, with the left and its media allies in action, making another effort to repress Christians in their Christian duties, which includes witnessing to the faith. Speaking of religious intolerance, seems the left will stop at nothing to end all religion from the public square and the military in particular. And for most in the military, who do, after all, face the prospect of dying in battle, the expression of religion, all the way back to George Washington praying for his troops at Valley Forge, is essential. The left's real aim is to deprive the military of that essential pillar of faith and make the prospect of dying for one's country meaningless, so that none of them will do it.

One can only hope that no leftist judge gets involved in this and that defense secretary Gen. James Mattis, at the head of the Pentagon, who says there's nothing to this nonsense, continues to flick off these gnats of the intolerant left.