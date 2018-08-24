Leftist judge tells new citizens they can 'take a knee'

Well, here we have it: a leftist judge appointed by President Obama, exhorting new citizenship recipients to " take a knee ."

Does anyone yell louder than the left when its patriotism is called into question?

According to the firsthand account witnessed by the American Spectator's George Neumayr:

[Judge LaShann DeArcy's] speech to the new citizens, to the extent that I could hear it, was appalling. Sounding like a Democratic Party ward boss, she urged the new citizens to vote as soon as humanly possible. She made voting sound like a tremulous act of self-defense against the country they had just joined. The exhortation, needless to say, gave off a strong anti-Republican, anti-Trump whiff. Then she started in on some ludicrous riff about the First Amendment, encouraging the new Americans to exercise that right as robustly as possible, including by "taking a knee." Huh?

She's telling brand new citizens right off the bat to get busy boycotting and protesting? And not just protesting about issues in this brand new country of theirs they're supposed to be so frustrated with, but against the flag itself?

That's a flag that tens of thousands of servicemen and servicewomen have died for and, according to most Americans, a profoundly disrespectful act against the flag and what it stands for.

It's the act of immature and ignorant football players who are unhappy with their millions and prefer instead to consider themselves an "oppressed" class in some world-class chutzpah and classic nostalgie de la boue.

What it shows is how distorted the idea of patriotism and citizenship is on the left, so incredible to see in this piggish judge's command to America's newest citizens. Apparently, new U.S. citizens aren't supposed to value anything or be grateful for anything. They are only to keep demanding more goodies and striving for a phony victimhood.

New citizens typically aren't even like this (illegals are another matter), which is why this story got out.

What it shows is that President Trump has a long way to go in hosing out the Obama judiciary and placing judges who value America and its laws. This judge has an amazingly distorted idea of what patriotism or citizenship actually is, yet she is probably one of those leftists who gets all huffy when she's challenged about her funhouse-mirror views.

There probably isn't much hope for such judges to police themselves, given that this one needs to be impeached. But at least she's now outed. It shows how badly the left has eroded American values in the name of creating victims and protesters, and in a venue where no such garbage has a legitimate place.