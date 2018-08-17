Keith Ellison appears to threaten to 'destroy' ex-girlfriend over claim of physical abuse

Monahan's son Austin first aired the allegations against Ellison on Saturday and claimed to have witnessed the alleged video of Ellison's abuse.

Congressman and DNC deputy chair Keith Ellison has a #MeToo problem that became public last weekend, three days before Minnesota Democrats elected him to become their party's nominee for attorney general. The son of a former girlfriend who is a longtime environmental activist and no conservative posted charges on Facebook that Ellison had physically abused his mother. Peter Hasson of the Daily Caller summarizes:

"I was using my moms computer trying to download something and I clicked on a file, I found over 100 text and twitters messages and video almost 2 min long that showed Keith Ellison dragging my mama off the bed by her feet, screaming and calling her a 'f‑‑‑‑‑‑‑ b‑‑‑‑' and telling her to get the f‑‑‑ out of his house," Austin wrote in a viral Facebook post. "Sitting all this time, watching what our mom went through and not being able to say or do anything was hard as hell. None of you know the hell our family has gone through. I don't think half of you would even care," Austin added. "We watched her so called political friends stand by say or do nothing. People had an idea what happened and never reached out to my mom. The same people who are posting about social justice are ready to smear my mom, protect a person who abused her and broke the law."

Prior to the election, the news was largely ignored by local media, and Ellison handily won the primary. But in the words of John Hinderaker of Powerline, Ellison may be "on the brink":

Pressure on Keith Ellison to drop out of the race for Attorney General of Minnesota is growing. National and state party leaders are hedging their bets, mostly either refusing to comment or releasing anodyne statements. But the National Organization of Women has called on Ellison to step down. The best sign of mounting pressure is this: Ellison has declined interview requests from the Star Tribune since winning the primary Tuesday night. On Thursday, Ellison refused to talk to a Star Tribune reporter who knocked on the front door of his Minneapolis home. CBS has the story on the most recent domestic abuse allegation against Ellison: "Woman accusing Rep. Keith Ellison of abuse speaks out." On Thursday, [Karen] Monahan, 44, spoke on camera for the first time about an incident she said happened nearly two years ago. Monahan said she has video of what happened but that it's too traumatic for her, so she has chosen not to share it with anyone.

Speaking to Esme Murphy, reporter for CBS-owned station WCCO-TV, Ellison issued what sounds to me like a threat to destroy Monahan:

"I would say: we loved each other, we don't have to destroy each other," Ellison said.

screen grab: WCCO TV

How can this be understood as anything but a warning that if she tries to "destroy" him by releasing the video (if it exists) or pursuing the claims further, he will retaliate and "destroy" her? Ellison goes on the claim he does not know if she is trying to "destroy" him.

"Is that what you think she is trying to do?" asked the interviewer. "I don't know, I don't want to speculate on motive," Ellison answered.

Even if the video never surfaces, there is other corroborating evidence from social media that Hinderaker's Powerline colleague Scott Johnson revealed last night speaking to Tucker Carlson:

Excerpt from that transcript:

Tucker: Not all allegations are credible. How credible are these? They are quite credible. They were made by the lady's son on a Facebook post. They caused people to take a look back at the lady's tweets over the period of time she was dating Ellison and she alleged to abuse without naming the perpetrator but she was dating Ellison first. Tucker: Al Franken was forced out of the Senate for something far less.

Both the national and state Democrats have a lot at stake here. Ellison is very high-profile as the first Muslim-American member of Congress and the number-two ranking party official. He has activist backers based on his race and religion in this era of identity politics über alles. But the #MeToo movement abhors this behavior and would be loath to reverse course from the Franken triumph and tolerate a candidate accused of far worse with more evidence and a possible video.