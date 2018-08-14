Judicial lunacy: New Mexico's accused school shooter-training terrorist let out on bail

And somehow, none of that's quite good enough to hold the creep behind that utterly disturbing picture in jail for trial. Solitary for Paul Manafort for a decades-old crime, sure, but this guy, Sirraj Wahhaj, and all his buddies get let out to go about their business.

Here's what the Daily Caller found:

A New Mexico state judge ruled Monday that five alleged Muslim extremists accused of training children to conduct school shootings do not have to remain in jail while they await trial for child abuse. Judge Sarah Backus released the five defendants, Siraj Wahhaj, Hujrah Wahhaj, Subhannah Wahhaj, Jany Leveille, and Lucas Morten, on a $20,000 "signature bond," according to the Albuquerque Journal. That means that the defendants will not have to pay money unless they violate the conditions of their release.

Let's go over this again. We have a murder case. We have an extreme multiple child neglect case. We have a likely kidnapping. We have a terror-connected imam. We have a creepy survivalist compound. We have terrorism. We have an insane diabolical plot to train children to do school shootings, and none of that, not even one little element of that, is good enough to keep this accused criminal in jail?

The article says the judge thought the prosecutors did not quite make their case, and never mind about those emaciated kids. Apparently, the terrorism accusation just went in one ear and out the other, with the judge convinced that anti-Islam sentiment is a greater threat to the U.S. than the deeds and intentions of actual bona fide terrorists. Apparently, she thinks the war on terror ended long ago. Or more likely, she really, really, really wanted to Get Trump. Couple it with the press's reluctance to so much as report on the case, and the possibility that some kind of corruption may be at work here (Wahhaj seems to be connected to Linda Sarsour, who certainly has political clout), and we get a strange brand of justice that certainly isn't what an ordinary American would get if accused of similar charges.

This is actually the first I've ever heard of such charges, even individually, not leading to a denial of bail. Bail is only going to free this thug to do more harm. If he does that harm, the blood will be on this irresponsible left-wing judge's hands.